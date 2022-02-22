SUMTER — Losing one player can change an entire team’s dynamic.
When Greenwood Christian guard Caroline Reed went down with a knee injury on Friday, coach Jimmy Reed knew he needed to find a way to fill her shoes. Her 17.9 points per game average was going to hurt offensively, but her ability as a floor general was going to be difficult to replace.
Against Hilton Head Christian, Jimmy Reed and the Hawks experienced how difficult it was to replace a player such as Caroline Reed, losing 71-30 in the second round of the SCISA state basketball playoffs on Monday.
“(Hilton Head Christian) are three-time defending state champions and they are No. 1 in the state,” Jimmy Reed said. “We knew they’re gonna be a tough game, but it was made a lot tougher when Caroline (Reed) went out Friday night with an ACL tear.”
Reed said his junior guard was the only Hawk that could handle a full-court press and guard the Eagles scoring duo of Abby Peduzzi and Tamya Hutchinson. Without their starting guard, Peduzzi and Hutchinson combined for 38 against the Hawks, scoring 20 and 18 respectively.
“I give a lot of credit to Hilton Head, they are a really good team,” Reed said. “Their two guards are super quick and I think Peduzzi was the player of the year in that region. Usually Caroline’s at the point and she is used to that pressure, but tonight we had to deal with some other (players) that really weren’t used to it.”
The unwavering pressure by the Eagles stymied the Hawks on offense, while springing Peduzzi and Hutchinson for fast break opportunities. As a result, Hilton Head Christian tallied 48 points at the the end of the first half, while holding Greenwood Christian to a season-low 10 points.
Greenwood Christian’s Hallie Ruth Stumbo led the Hawks in scoring with eight points, while Ashley Yarborough and Kennedy Kaltz tallied seven in the loss.
The loss signifies the end of Kaltz’s tenure with the Hawks. Reed said the two-time region player of the year will “definitely be missed” as the Hawks look to make a return run to the tournament next season.
“We finished the season 18-2 won our first region championship in I don’t know how many years,” Reed said. “We tried to focus on that 12 of our 13 players will be returning and what they need to do to be better and ready for this situation. If we’re in the same exact sport, hopefully next year we’ll be able to handle it a bit better.”
