The Greenwood boys basketball team’s attack plan is to play ferocious defense that leads to quick points in transition and opportunities to score along the perimeter. The Eagles knocked down their first two 3-point shots of the game and turned cross-town rival Emerald over numerous times, leading to a 67-48 win.
“That’s the style of play that we want,” Greenwood coach Kelsey Stevens said. “ That’s high percentage shots for us. That’s how we’re going to play.
“We’re going to be a high-intensity defensive team. We want to get out in transition and score. We always preach room, range and rhythm. If they have room and it’s in their range, then we’re going to let it fly.”
Greenwood raced out to a six-point lead to start the game with a pair of 3-point shots, but took over the game in the latter part of the first quarter. The Eagles led 10-3, but had left points on the floor, failing to score on a couple of Emerald turnovers.
That changed in the final four minutes. Greenwood’s full-court press sped the game up, forcing the Vikings to play above their normal tempo. The seven-point lead grew to 13 by the end of the quarter.
“They came out here and hit two 3s, which is never good,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “I was extremely pleased on how hard they played tonight, but I’m not happy about how we executed and how many turnovers we had.
“We kept turning it over and one thing led to another. You can’t do that and beat a decent basketball team. If we don’t practice that fast, we can’t play that fast.”
Though it had to play with mostly its bench in the second because of foul trouble, Greenwood limited Emerald to just eight points in the second quarter. Its stingy defense allowed the lead to remain in double figures.
Greenwood’s Donovan Boyles led all scorers with 18 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. KJ Morton was the lone Viking to finish in double figures, tallying 10 points.
Though Greenwood claimed the first of two games between the rival schools, Stevens was focused on winning the game and improving his team.
“We’re 3-1 now on the season. It’s great for our kids,” Stevens said. “Those guys (Emerald) our are brothers.... It’s one game. It’s more for the fans than it is for us. We’re going to embrace it and enjoy it. That’s for our kids. As coaches, it’s preparation, getting ready for the next one.”