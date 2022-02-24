Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker’s excitement for his team in 2022 is evident, and rightfully so.
After a grueling 6-11 season, the Eagles return most of their core, such as T.J. Aiken, Lowndes Still and Elijah Tiller, but have now added younger pieces to complete the trio.
“We’ve got six seniors, but we’ve had some young guys play a good bit along with some juniors that have been playing since the ninth grade,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “We’re young, but we are not necessarily inexperienced.”
The influx of young talent can help aid a Greenwood offense that was inconsistent last season. The Eagles were last in runs scored in Region 2 last season, but players such as Matt Murray, John Ayden Helms and Luke Godwin can help spark more offense.
“We are prepared to do it either way that we have to,” Baker said. “We like to be really aggressive on the bases, not silly, but aggressive. Hopefully, we don’t have to be. Hopefully we can go double, (home run), double, (home run). We have that capability, but we are prepared to do whatever.”
Baker said the new blood will also allow the Eagles to be extremely flexible in the infield and outfield.
“Our third baseman, Pat Wood, played second base last year,” Baker said. “We are really versatile because all of our infielders except our first baseman and catcher pitch … (and) we feel like all of our outfielders can play each position. It’s just easy to move the puzzle pieces. Versatility is huge for us. Especially in high school baseball, (versatility) helps the team and makes a player more eye-catching for the next level.”
Greenwood will begin its season today when the Eagles host Sumter.
“We are going to compete and we are going to give you everything that we got,” Baker said. “I think what we got is pretty good.”
