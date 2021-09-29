After a bye week, Greenwood moved back to the No. 5 spot in the South Carolina High School Prep Polls.
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season to the No. 1 team in 5A, Dutch Fork. The Silver Foxes tallied 486 yards of total offense en route to a 56-16 drubbing of the Eagles.
Greenwood will now turn its attention to its region schedule, opening with Laurens on Friday. The Raiders are 2-3 through five games this season with two of their losses coming against T.L. Hanna and Clinton.
Abbeville remained at the top of the Class 2A ranking for the fifth-straight week as the Panthers improved to 5-0 in comeback win over Belton-Honea Path. The Panthers tallied 40 points or more for the fourth time this season while their defense has allowed 41 points through five games. Abbeville kicks off its region schedule as it travels to Crescent on Friday.
Saluda also remained put at No. 6 in the rankings, as the Tigers were dealt another cancelation because of COVID-19 issues in Mid-Carolina’s program. Saluda lost its first game of the season to Rabun County, a 2A team from Georgia. The Tigers will look to get back into the win column this Friday against Eau Claire.
For the second-straight week, Dixie received votes in the 1A rankings thanks to its 4-1 start to the season. The Hornets were on a bye week last week and will look to extend their winning streak to four games against Ware Shoals on Friday.