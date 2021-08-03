As the calendar changes from July to August, the dawn of another football season looms.
After a shortened season limited most Lakelands teams to seven games or fewer, a return to normalcy appears to be on the horizon as Greenwood and Abbeville high schools announced their preseason scrimmages will be Thursday.
The Eagles, who look to improve on their 4-3 record from last season, will host Byrnes, Seneca and Easley. Byrnes and Greenwood were the only two teams out of the group of four to make the playoffs last year, while Easley and Seneca recorded just a win each last season.
Fans looking to attend the are encouraged to buy their tickets online at greenwoodathletics.com or at one of these four locations: Bestos, Sports Break, The Dixie and Brian Schoch Insurance. A credit or debit card will only be accepted if you are going to buy your tickets at the gate.
Abbeville looks to defend its Class 2A state title as it will host the 2021 WCTEL Kick Off Classic. This year’s jamboree will include six Lakelands teams, Ninety Six, McCormick, Emerald, Abbeville, Dixie and Calhoun Falls, and will also feature Strom Thurmond and Westside.
Fans are once again encouraged to buy their tickets online at events.ticketspicket.com/home.
Both scrimmages are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.