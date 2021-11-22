Coming off a season full of unknowns in 2020, Lakelands football teams continued to battle their way through the unknown of COVID-19. Though some teams missed and constantly had to reschedule games, there was a sense of normalcy with the 2021 season.
The Lakelands saw a lot of success during this season, as seven teams made the playoffs. Two of the three teams missed the playoffs by just one game.
Of those seven teams to make the playoffs, four made it past the first round and two teams reached the third round of the playoffs. For the first time under head coach Chris Liner, Greenwood advanced to the third round of the playoffs with one of the most explosive offenses in the state. Abbeville, in normal Panther fashion, also reached the third round.
Both the Eagles and Panthers led the way for the All-Lakelands team, as six players from each school were selected to the squad.
Greenwood
Greenwood junior Ve Morton was arguably one of the best players in Class 4A this year, totaling more than 1,300 rushing yards, which is second in school history. He also set the school rushing record for a single game, running for 335 yards against Greer.
Morton has been running behind a stacked offensive line that saw two players selected to the team, as Drew Geoly and Braden McCurry were selected for their excellent play all year.
On defense, the Eagles had Josiah Jeffery and Seth Henderson selected. Henderson basically played in the opposing backfield all season, totaling nine sacks and getting 16 QB hurries. Jeffery led the Eagles in tackles from his outside linebacker spot, where he amassed 78 tackles and eight tackles for a loss.
Punter Billy Pruitt was also selected for the Eagles, as he averaged 38.7 yards per punt.
Abbeville
Four of the six Abbeville players selected play on a defense that allowed less than seven points per game.
Jeremiah Lomax made headlines, as the senior defensive back intercepted five passes this season to lead the Panthers. He took all five interceptions back for a touchdown, leading him to being selected to the Shrine Bowl and the North-South game. He also led the Panthers in tackles.
Defensive backs Javario Tinch and CJ Vance were also selected. Both players locked down opposing passing games, each grabbing four interceptions.
Linebacker Ty Cade returns to the All-Lakelands team, coming off a year in which he finished with 55 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.
Wingback Antonio Harrison was selected from the offense. The junior averaged 14.7 yards carry and finished his season with more than 11 touchdowns and 800 yards on the ground. Dawson Hughes was selected off the Panthers offensive line, as he graded an average of 86% and had five pancake blocks.
Emerald
Three Emerald players were selected, as center John Deal, defensive lineman Robby Harrison and running back Jaylen Foster each were selected. Deal and Harrison were selected to play in the North-South game, while Harrison was included to play in the Shrine Bowl.
The Arizona State signee led Emerald in tackles this year, finishing with 60 solo and 28 assisted tackles. He also had 16 tackles for a loss. Deal graded at 83% with 36 knockdowns.
Foster finished with 563 rushing yards on just 99 carries and finished with six touchdowns after battling through a slew of injuries in 2021.
Saluda
After struggling in 2020, Saluda bounced back in 2021, reaching the second round of the playoffs. This was in large part because of the five players who were selected for the All-Lakelands team.
Jonah McCary was selected as the area’s best quarterback, throwing for 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns, while completing 70% of his passes.
McCary had a skillful group of receivers who are represented by Tyleke Mathis, who is making his second All-Lakelands appearance. The junior finished with more than 800 total yards and nine touchdowns.
Defensively, the Tigers were represented by sophomore Kenmane Brunson and senior Javarious (Ja) Stevens. Brunson finished with 52 tackles in his first season as a starter, adding eight tackles for a loss and three sacks. Stevens finished with 30 tackles and four tackles for a loss. He added 300 yards of offense and two touchdowns on offense.
Sam Espinoza returns to the All-Lakelands team after connecting on all seven of his field goals and drilling 21 extra points.
Dixie
Hunter Satterfield was Dixie’s offensive catalyst this season, finishing with more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns. He is joined by offensive lineman Levi McAlister, who graded at 86% and had five pancake blocks as a sophomore.
Dixie long snapper Landon Mitchell was selected as the first All-Lakelands specialist, which was given to the best non-kicker special teams player in the area. Mitchell graded 95% on long snaps this season and was selected to the North-South game.
Nathan Lynch returns to the All-Lakelands team after a successful senior season in which he finished with 100 total tackles and 15 tackles for a loss this year.
Ware Shoals
Ware Shoals’ Marshall Vermillion was the lone representative for the Hornets, but he dominated, finishing with 103 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.
Ninety Six
Ninety Six was represented by Payne Davis and Martavis Mason. Davis was selected as an athlete, as he played both quarterback and defensive back for the Wildcats. Offensively, the senior racked up 1,505 yards, throwing for 1,346 yards and rushing for the remaining 159 yards. Defensively, he led the Wildcats in interceptions with four.
Mason finished with 54 tackles this year, floating between defensive line and linebacker. He also played on the offensive line for the Wildcats.
Calhoun Falls
Calhoun Falls was represented by Marquice Turnman, who did it all for the Flashes. The senior finished with 1,466 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns.
McCormick
McCormick’s A’Chean Durant returned to the All-Lakelands team with an outstanding season. He finished with 13 total touchdowns, while running for 1,063 yards. In the first round of the playoffs, he went off for 330 yards and six touchdowns.
The players will be honored at tonight’s All-Lakelands Banquet. In addition to these players, Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Sportsmanship and Academic awards will be announced.