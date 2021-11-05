DUE WEST — Great Falls upset second-seeded Dixie on Friday in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs, beating the Hornets 28-21.
“We played from behind the sticks for most of the game, and we made a lot of mistakes in the first half,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We gave them probably 14 points that they shouldn’t have had.”
Both defenses held the offenses at bay in the first quarter.
Great Falls got on the board first in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Xavier Brown. The score was set up when Dixie’s punter kicked the ball out of the end zone after a high snap. In high school football, if a player kicks the ball out of the end zone, the play can result in either a safety or the opposing team can take over at the spot of the punt.
The Red Devils decided to take the ball at the 1-yard line, and Brown took it in for a touchdown from there.
Brown then stripped Dixie’s Tae Donald of the ball and ran 50 yards for a touchdown The Red Devils were successful on the two-point conversion try, extending their lead 14-0.
Hunter Satterfield got the Hornets on the board with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Following a successful PAT, the Hornets cut the Red Devils’ lead to 14-7.
After Satterfield’s touchdown, Great Falls’ Foxx Moore rushed for a touchdown.
Great Falls took a 22-7 lead into halftime and led 28-7 entering the fourth quarter.
The Hornets (7-3 overall) forced a fumble early in the fourth quarter, and Satterfield later rushed for a 6-yard touchdown that was followed by a successful PAT.
“We had seven turnovers and, you know, any time you have seven turnovers, you really shoot yourself in the foot,” Lollis said. “And that was probably a big key for us tonight – the turnover battle”
Dixie’s Austin Scarboro intercepted a pass, and the Hornets took over at the Red Devils’ 7-yard line. Josh Miller added six more points for the Hornets, and Dixie converted the PAT, but the Red Devils held on for the win.
“We moved the ball on them like we wanted to, but we really couldn’t finish what we started,” Lollis said.