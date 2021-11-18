Abbeville has played Gray Collegiate the past two years in the Class 2A state playoffs, winning both matchups in tight games.
The top two seeds in the Upper State meet again, this time at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro in the third round of the playoffs.
Abbeville (12-0) comes into the game fresh off a victory against Saluda, which lost to Gray Collegiate in the regular season. Gray’s only loss — a three-point defeat — came on the road at Class 5A Gaffney.
“They’re outstanding,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said of Gray Collegiate. “They have the best of everything. They have the best running back in the state and the best offensive lineman in the state. Their quarterback is one of the best. They just do a great job. They are well-coached. He (Adam Holmes) is one of the best coaches in the state. Everything they do is top notch.”
That running back, KZ Adams, is a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football and a Shrine Bowl selection. Adams has 2,448 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns.
Nickles said it’s a “nightmare” trying to defend against Adams.
“He’s just a one-of-a-kind athlete,” Nickles said. “His vision is incredible. He’s absolutely amazing. He has the ability to stop and cut on a dime.”
Holmes said Adams is a special player.
“I will probably never coach another kid like him,” Holmes said. “He is a true winner and a selfless player. He has done what he has done on offense while playing every snap of defense. He wants to do whatever it takes to help our team win. You just don’t find too many kids like that today.”
Gray quarterback Tre Robinson is a running threat. Top receivers include Devin Johnson (54 yards per game and nine touchdowns), Savion Smith and Austin Harris.
Defensively, the War Eagles have shut out five teams.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us this week,” Nickles said. “Their defense is outstanding. They have outstanding team size and speed on that size of the ball. They look like a college football team.”
While the Panthers haven’t passed much, quarterback Zay Rayford has been efficient when he has. Rayford also has emerged as a serious rushing threat with zone reads.
“It’s just another aspect for opposing coaches to have to prepare for,” Nickles said of Rayford.
On defense, the Panthers have thrived this year at linebacker and in the secondary. Linebackers Ty Cade, Logan Busbee and Darren Calhoun have led the way on the second level, while defensive backs Jeremiah Lomax (5 INTs), Javario Tinch (4 INTs) and CJ Vance (4 INTs) have led the way on the third level. Lomax was named to the Shrine Bowl roster on Tuesday.
In addition to Rayford, key Panther offensive players include Antonio Harrison (71 carries for 974 yards and 14 TDs), J’Marion Burton (564 yards and 14 TDs) and Jamal Marshall (563 yards and seven TDs).
“This will probably be one of the best matchups in the state,” Holmes said. “To win this game, you have to make big plays on offense, not give up the big play on defense, and not turn the football over. I am expecting a very exciting game.”