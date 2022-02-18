COLUMBIA — Ninety Six girls basketball coach Anarie Duckett knew it was going to be tough to take down Gray Collegiate on the road. The War Eagles lived up to their No. 2 ranking and surpassed Duckett's expectations in their second-round, 57-11 win against Ninety Six.
"We knew coming in they were going to be really good and that we were going to be outsized," Duckett said. "I didn't expect them to be quite as quick as they were from the video I had seen. They're incredibly quick. They're one of the best basketball teams that I've seen in a long time all the way around talentwise.
"They completely took us out of everything that we were trying to do. We panicked and got frustrated. We didn't have an answer for anything they threw at us."
The Wildcats struggled to deal with Gray's size and speed from the start. Once Gray knocked down its first shot of the game, moments after the tip, the War Hawks set up in a full-court press that consistently turned Ninety Six over deep in the backcourt, forcing Duckett to burn a timeout in the first 30 seconds of the game.
The press caused turnovers on seemingly every possession for the first five and a half minutes of the game, allowing Gray to build a double-digit lead quickly. The Wildcats mustered just one point in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Gray changed from a full-court press to a half-court trap, which allowed the Wildcats to get the ball over half-court more consistently, but they struggled with Gray's length in the half-court offense. The Wildcats knocked down their first shot from the floor with four minutes to go in the first half, but offensively that's all that would fall in the first half.
Ninety Six's second shot from the floor found the bottom of the net with two minutes to go left in the game. The remaining six points from the free-throw line throughout the course of the second half.
While the final game didn't end the way Duckett hoped, the Wildcats' program still took a step forward this year, reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time in several years.
"We won our first-round game, and I don't remember the last time Ninety Six has won a first-round basketball game," Duckett said. "That was one of our goals, and we accomplished that goal."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.