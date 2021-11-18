For the past four years, Gracie Timmerman has been a key cog in the Ninety Six softball machine that is a constant threat to win a state championship.
Now a senior, Timmerman has decided she will spend the next four years of her softball career at Lander University. She made it official on Wednesday, as she signed her softball scholarship.
“It’s been fun and exciting knowing that I’ll get to play and that I’m sticking with it,” Timmerman said.
Timmerman is the Wildcats center fielder and has been a constant contributor since she was a freshman. She is one of four seniors on the 2022 roster that won a state championship in 2019.
She was also selected to the All-Lakelands team in 2021.
“She’s been very instrumental for me, being the head coach, to building up this program,” Ninety Six softball coach John Coster said. “She has a good softball IQ. She’s kind of the leader in the outfield because she’s played so long. She’s just very instrumental for our success.
“I think I’m more proud of her with her bat because we always knew she could do it defensively. With her bat, she’s come a long way. … She works hard. She really loves the game.”
Timmerman chose Lander because it offered a chance for her to stay close to home, and it has a solid teaching program.
“I’m really close with the coaches and have done a bunch of camps with them,” Timmerman said. “They have a good teaching program, and that’s what I’m going into. I’m just excited to continue my softball career there.
“I didn’t really want to go out of state. I wanted to stay pretty close to home, so that’s a plus.”