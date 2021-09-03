ABBEVILLE — A dream deferred.
For much of the first quarter, Emerald looked like it might be a tough matchup for No. 1-ranked Abbeville.
The Panthers sometimes lure opponents into big dreams. Those dreams can turn into nightmares in a hurry when athletes such as Zay Rayford and Antonio Harrison go to work in the Abbeville backfield.
For Emerald, reality eventually set in when the Panthers (3-0) finally got their A-Bone offense rolling in the second quarter. Reality for any opponent in Hite Stadium is usually harsh. That was the case Friday night for the Vikings, as running back Harrison and quarterback Rayford led the Panthers to a 45-7 victory.
“Earlier (in the game), it’s what I expected,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “It was a defensive battle back and forth. Now I can pull for Emerald every game here on out. That’s a relief.”
Emerald’s coach is Tad DuBose, who was a longtime defensive coordinator under Nickles at Abbeville before taking the job at Emerald two years ago.
Rayford, in his first season as full-time quarterback, has taken advantage of opposing defenses keying on Abbeville’s sweeps and has been finding holes on keepers up the middle. Rayford did just that against Emerald, rushing for 105 yards on 11 carries and scoring his two touchdowns in the first half.
Harrison, who has emerged as one of the lead backs for the Panthers — and has the ability to break off big plays — had a team-high 126 yards rushing on just six carries.
“I know these kids have heart, but we’re trying to become one heartbeat,” Nickles said. “It starts with a few other guys, but those two guys, especially. They are our heartbeat.”
Rayford gave credit for his success to good blocking from the offensive line.
“In practice, we work on it every day,” Rayford said. “We’ve just got to keep with the process every week.”
Rayford, with his back to his own end zone on third and long, came through with a huge 45-yard run that put the Panthers back in scoring position after a tough Emerald defensive stand. It’s something Rayford has done consistently this season.
“It gives the team a lot of help,” Rayford said. “If the team blocks, that will happen every time.”
After scoring just once in the first quarter, Abbeville poured it on in the second with three touchdowns. First, Abbeville linebacker Ty Cade recovered a fumble and ran it in from 16 yards out to put the Panthers up 14-0. Rayford scored his second touchdown to make it 21-0, and then Addison Nickles kicked a 28-yard field goal for Abbeville, which took a 24-0 lead into halftime.
“You have to play fundamentally sound to have a chance against that offense,” Nickles said of Emerald. “I thought we did that, for the most part, all night.”
J’Marion Burton scored a touchdown in the third quarter for Abbeville, and Shunkevis Brown added rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.
After the third quarter, Abbeville went with backups on offense and defense. Emerald got its lone score, a 14-yard run by Ean Ryans, with 3:12 to go in the game.
Emerald (1-2) turned the ball over four times on fumbles.
“Execution, man,” DuBose said of the turnovers. “Us just being young into this offense. Abbeville is a good football team. Whenever you come in here, they’re a hard team to beat anywhere, but especially in this little hole. We were working them (Abbeville) into the boundary a lot, but they made a couple of adjustments and took that away from us. Then we had turnover problems.
“I try to focus on us. If we clean up everything we’re doing, and can execute, we’re going to be a good football team. When we don’t, it puts an awful lot of pressure on our defense.”
AJ Anderson led Emerald with 82 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Edrekus Tolen had 50 yards rushing, and running backs Jaylen Foster and Ryans had 49 and 41, respectively.
Both teams kept the ball on the ground, passing for just a combined four times. Abbeville had 394 yards of total offense to Emerald’s 240.
Abbeville’s Jamal Marshall had 66 yards rushing on seven carries, and Brown added 56 yards on six carries.
Emerald travels to play Seneca next Friday. Abbeville has a bye week.
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 0 0 0 7 — 7
Abbeville 7 17 14 7 — 45
FIRST QUARTER
A — Zay Rayford 1 run (Addison Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Ty Cade 16 fumble recovery (Nickles kick)
A — Rayford 3 run (Nickles kick)
A — Nickles 28 FG
THIRD QUARTER
A — J’Marion Burton 6 run (Asher Johnston kick)
A — Shunkevis Brown 18 run (Johnston kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Brown 13 run (Johnston kick)
E — Ean Ryans 14 run (Ryan Anderson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: AJ Anderson 16-82, Edrekus Tolen 12-50, Jaylen Foster 9-49, Ean Ryans 8-41, Jayden Turner 5-24, Bryston Mitchell 3-9, Nathaniel Parks 1-(-15). A: Antonio Harrison 6-126, Zay Rayford 11-105, Jamal Marshall 7-66, Shunkevis Brown 5-56, J’Marion Burton 6-13, Mikelyn Bowie 3-9, Jay Hill 4-(-12).
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 0-10-0. A: 1-3-31-0.
Receiving — E: none. A: Jay Hill 1-31.
Records: Emerald (1-2), Abbeville (3-0)
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Seneca; Abbeville has a bye week