For the fourth year in a row, Ninety Six has earned the right to be considered one of the four best teams in 2A wrestling.
On Monday, the Wildcats punched their ticket to the Upper State Championship, defeating High Point Academy 46-24. Ninety Six has advanced to that round each of the last four seasons but has not been able to break through to the state final. According to coach Roy Lemmons the task is not finished.
"I'm pumped to be in the top four in the state again, but it's time for us to do something with it," Lemmons said. "It's hard for me to get excited (about advancing to the Upper State) because we have been here before. I know that sounds cocky but I mean it. We have to take care of business."
That determination was on display against the Grizzlies as the Wildcats raced out to a 13-point lead through the first six matches. Then, Juquis Calhoun stepped into the ring against Jeremiah Jackson. Both wrestlers were ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively coming into Monday's match.
After a three-round bout, Calhoun was deemed the winner after back-to-back takedowns by the junior.
"It was a major win for him for his confidence," Lemmons said. "The way he wrestled tonight was tremendous."
Ninety Six had multiple confidence-boosting performances throughout its lineup, including one from Danterius Randall. Randall, who is the No. 6-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds, squared off against the No. 1-wrestler in the state at 113 pounds, Jay Brower.
In a match where the Wildcats still needed points, the sophomore used a reversal and two takedowns in the third period to solidify the victory.
"(He) really stood out to me," Lemmons said. "Watching him wrestle the No. 1 wrestler in the state at 113 was amazing."
Ninety Six will square off with Crescent for the second in two weeks at the Upper State Championship. The Wildcats bested the now No. 3 Tigers for the region championship. Lemmons said that the rematch will be "a battle of wills."
"To beat a team twice is probably gonna be the biggest feat in this program's history," Lemmons said. "We're so evenly matched, it took three overtime matches (to clinch the region title). It's gonna be a tough battle. Like I said it'll be a battle of will and who brings the most energy."
