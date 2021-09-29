At an Emerald football game, spectators are fixated on the ball as they try to follow which Viking is toting it. As the game progresses, they key in on a voice shouting “huddle, huddle” over the roar of the crowd.
Soon, attendees notice the play of center John Deal, who is usually working his way into the second level of the opposing defense.
Deal learned that level of play from his father.
“I love just playing physically,” Deal said. “I love playing hard. My dad has taught me since I was young to play fast, hard and till the whistle (is blown). I’ve always thought that was always pretty important.”
The Deals are a football family.
Chris Deal, John’s father, coached high school football, working on Emerald’s staff twice during his coaching career, while John’s older brother, Luke, plays for Auburn. Luke and John played together John’s freshman year. He was the starting center, while Luke played a variety of roles, including quarterback, while he was a Viking.
“It’s truly a blessing. (Chris) has been so influential in my life,” Deal said. “Playing with my brother Luke my freshman year, just having that influence on me, that Godly influence. He’s a great man of God that has always influenced me. It’s such a privilege to have him coach me for so long and even still coaching me.”
Getting the chance to play with his brother and for his father has made a difference on and off the field.
“John Deal is a phenomenal young person. He is a better person than he is a football player, and when you have good football players that are even better people, your team is going to benefit from that type of players,” coach Tad Dubose said. “John Deal is that type of player. He’s not a hype guy, but on Friday night and every day of practice, he has a lunch pail mentality. He comes in and puts his work in.
“On Friday night, I’ve caught myself just watching him and the battle going on with him, and you’d never know that about him when you meet him. He’s a humble person. He works his butt off in the weight room and he’s quiet, but when he’s on this football field, there’s a switch that’s flipped and he’s pretty awesome. I’m glad he’s on our side and him as a leader for our up front guys, our team has really benefited from it.”
While John has always played with a physical chip on his shoulder, having Luke, who has become a key blocking tight end for the No. 22 Tigers, around during the offseason helped him work on technique.
“When I was home last year, I just told him he needs to tighten up his hands and get after it like he knows how to,” Luke said. “He’s been taking that and running with it. He’s been dominating some people. He’s just blossomed into such a great player. He’s happy to be out there and he’s got a great attitude. I know his team looks up to him. I’m definitely proud of him. He’s a good player. He reminds me of my dad back in the day.”
While John doesn’t have the measurables his brother had in high school — Luke was about 3 inches taller when he graduated — John’s play has opposing coaches and some college coaches taking note of the tenacity the senior plays with from the middle of the offensive line.
“Last year, I had one coach say ‘Coach, your center is reaching a three-technique. You don’t see that too often,” Dubose said. “We’re blessed to have one that can do that. He’s a special player and he has a heart as good as gold. He gives you everything he has. We’re blessed to have him on our side.”
John recently picked up his first college offer from North Greenville University and is also talking with Newberry College, Lenore Ryan College and Catawba College.