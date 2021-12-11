DUE WEST — Hitting two free throws to give your team a lead is a tall order for any basketball player.
Let alone for a seventh-grader.
However, Calhoun Falls’ Anastasia Gillam confidently stepped up to the line and swished both free throws to give the Blue Flashes a two-point lead with less than 10 second to go.
“It feels good to have a seventh-grader make those shots,” Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said. “We’re actually pretty young, most of our players are ninth-graders and we’re thankful for what they do. They practice hard and it shows in the game.”
Calhoun Falls capitalized on its next two possessions to solidify a win over Dixie on Friday, 48-42.
Gillam was one of three players who finished in double-digits as Autumn Thomas tallied 16 points, while Jasmine Cade led the team with 19. The trio combined for 14 of the Blue Flashes 16 points in the fourth quarter.
It was just what they needed as the Blue Flashes saw a 10-point half time lead evaporate.
“On our man-to-man, they did a lot of pick-and-rolls,” Cade said. “They had two main players that ran it in (Weslyn Bensel) and (Ashton Crocker) who did a great job in the pick-and-roll.”
The Hornets comeback was pioneered by Savannah Wojtkowski who tallied nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Bensel led the Hornets in scoring with 12 points, but was held to just one-basket in the second half.
The Blue Flashes full-court press, which keyed in on Bensel, gave Calhoun Falls more opportunities in the half-court to run their motion offense.
“We told them to be patient and try and move the ball around for the best shot,” Cade said. “We tried to spread them out a little bit, but we were just trying to kill the game. Even though we only won by six points, I was hoping it would have been a little bit more than that, a win is a win and I’m grateful for that.”