Greenwood High track senior Gray McIntyre signed to join North Greenville’s program.
“I feel very thankful for everyone that’s helped me through, especially my teammates,” McIntyre said. “Right now, I’m looking forward to helping make Greenwood track a staple. I want to go to college and become something great so I can come back here and give back.”
McIntyre turned in another stellar showing this past spring, qualifying for the state championships in the 800-meter run and the 4x400 relay with teammates KJ Turman, Carrel Richards and Isaiah Thomas.
McIntyre nearly captured a state championship in the 800-meter, finishing in second place behind Eastside’s Spain Vaughan.
Then he helped Greenwood make history.
The Eagles’ relay team finished in first place and set a state record with a time of 3:21.43.
“I had nothing but faith in my teammates going into it,” McIntyre said. “We all had just come off of losses in our individual events, but the whole season we always ran harder for each other. It was a great thing for us.”
McIntyre said he already feels comfortable in North Greenville’s program and is confident he can grow as a runner with the Crusaders.
“I feel like I was able to bond with the coaches on my visit, and they seemed more personable than everybody else I looked at,” McIntyre said. “I can see myself becoming much better with them.”