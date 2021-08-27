Coming into the 2021 football season, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith knew that he wanted to honor a City of Greenwood football player each week.
Now that the footballs have been printed and are ready to distribute, he has named Greenwood running back Lowndes Still the recipient of the first Mayor’s Game Ball.
Still ran for 117 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown in Greenwood’s win against Hillcrest.
After Saturday’s edition of the Index-Journal comes out, Smith said he will look through the game stories to see who performed the best during that week of games that belong to a Greenwood school — Emerald, Greenwood or Greenwood Christian — and will name a player of the week, something that he hopes will become a weekly tradition.
“I know the Index does a Lakelands Player of the Week, but it is something from Greenwood’s standpoint that can become a little tradition that can continue beyond my terms as mayor,” Smith said. “I’m a bit of a sports nut myself, so it’s fun for me to look at that and see who is most deserving. I foresee all of our Greenwood schools being represented at some point during the season.”
The first Mayor’s Game Ball was given out Thursday, but Smith said he hopes the ball will be given out earlier in the week moving forward.
“I think it’s cool to recognize our young folks,” Smith said. “We’ve had multiple people in the NFL at one time. The (Washington Football Team) starting backfield had two Greenwood boys two years ago. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say some of these game ball recipients may be in the league one day. You never know.”
Greenwood and Emerald play each other on Friday at Greenwood, while Greenwood Christian travels to Calhoun Academy.