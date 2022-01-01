Her fall performance has earned swimmer Dorothy Anna Russell a winter training trip to Florida.
The Greenwood High School graduate is among the Grinnell College (Iowa) swimmers selected by the coaches to attend the training session in Naples, Fla., during winter break.
Fifty-two will attend the 13-day trip that features daily workouts and includes one meet, according to Erin Hurley, Grinnell head swimming and diving coach. “She definitely made the cut,” the coach said. “She’s at or above the average.”
“Every time we have someone with her work ethic and her determination, it helps everyone,” Hurley said. “She never gives up. She has an incredible attitude.”
Sophomore Russell said she will visit Naples for the first time. “We have a couple beach days planned,” she said about the activities beyond the training.
Her specialty is the breaststroke. “It’s definitely always been my best stroke,” she said, “and it’s always been my favorite. It’s kind of the most fun one for me.”
She won the 100-yard breaststroke and placed third in the 200 breaststroke during a victory over Loras College. She was 11th in the 100 breaststroke at the Monmouth College Invite, where the Grinnell women prevailed over three other teams in the field.
She credited her results this season to a different approach. “Just having a good mindset,” she said. “I’m a lot more relaxed. I’m smoother in the water.”
Russell has been working on her turns to have fluid strokes in the water. “Sometimes I’m a little too close (to the wall), and it’s real choppy,” she said. “If I’m too far, it’s long. I’m working on the speed.”
She’s also working to have her kick not so wide. “I’m trying to narrow it down so that I have more power to it,” she said.
In addition to the breaststroke events, she competes in the 200 individual medley. She finished 11th among 21 in the 200 IM at the Monmouth meet.
The coach would like her to start competing in the 400 IM, so she is working to improve her butterfly and backstroke, her weakest strokes.
The butterfly is her least favorite and is “the hardest,” Russell said. “That makes the IM hard. The timing is very difficult, when I need to breathe and when I kick.”