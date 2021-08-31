Coming into the season, Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings was looking for a second kicker, as one of the two players he thought would be suiting up for the Wildcats in the fall decided to play soccer full time.
While trying to find a replacement, one of the Wildcats’ coaches approached Aubrie Middleton, a two-sport athlete who is on the Ninety Six soccer and basketball teams.
“She’s probably one of the more athletic, maybe most athletic, girl in our school,” Owings said. “She’s a multisport athlete with basketball and soccer. I had her in weight lifting class, so I already knew her and her work ethic. She’s an awesome young lady that just works her tail off. “
Middleton tried out for the team and made it, making her the first female kicker on Ninety Six’s roster since 2000, the year it won a state championship.
“I’ve played soccer my whole life, and I thought it might be something that I would be good at,” Middleton said. “It turns out that I’m OK at it. It’s definitely exciting because no one else has done it since our coach was in high school. It’s different obviously but it’s exciting.”
Middleton is a standout soccer player, earning All-Region honors during her high school career. Her soccer experience helped her get ready to be a place kicker because she is used to goal kicks.
Middleton’s first game of her football career was against Emerald, a game that ended in the Vikings’ favor. Middleton had an extra-point opportunity, but a bad snap and lack of blocking up front allowed for a blocked attempt.
“I was very nervous. Obviously, I had never done it before, and everyone was supportive,” Middleton said. “It was a little bit disappointing when it happened but it wasn’t anything bad. No one talked bad about it. Everyone was very supportive, saying ‘you’ll get it done next week,’ and that’s what happened.”
Though her first game didn’t go as planned, she returned to practice and continued to work. She got her second opportunity against Ware Shoals, where she drilled all three of her attempts.
“It was crazy. I was very excited,” Middleton said. “I knew that I had a good shot of getting in the game and being able to kick. When I did, it was very exhilarating. I didn’t think ... based on the Emerald game, I got tackled, so I was, like, we’ll see what happens. I was just kicking it, just trying to get it up and not even thinking about where it was going.”
Along with being a three-sport athlete now, Middleton is also at the top of her class at Ninety Six High School.
“She’s super smart and I told her that it is going to help her get somewhere in life when she was talking about coming out,” Owings said. “We talked about [Sarah Fuller]. This might help you get a college scholarship. They look at this and see this, it shows that she’s not scared of what some people are scared to do. I’m glad to have her as a part of the team. It’s something cool and something different. She’s a sweet girl and I tell the guys that she’s tougher than they are.”