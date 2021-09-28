Because of COVID-19, McCormick football played just two games this season leading to Friday’s region matchup against Calhoun Falls. In those two games, the Chiefs struggled to move the ball on offense, scoring just eight points.
The Chiefs needed a spark.
That spark came in the way of running back Omarian Key on Friday night, as the senior ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in the Chiefs’ 49-6 win against region opponent Calhoun Falls.
“It was really just trusting my teammates and running behind my linemen,” Key said of his performance. “If I had to give that game to anybody, I’d give it to the guys in the trenches. They made it. All I had to do was run behind them.”
In their first two games this season, the Chiefs struggled to create holes along the offensive front. When Key had an opportunity to tote the ball, coach Paul Pratt said the senior was trying to be too fancy, often trying to bounce to the sidelines instead of running through the offensive line. That changed on Friday.
“I saw him getting downhill quicker and just not dancing like he did earlier, putting a foot down and going straight downhill,” Pratt said. “We noticed that in film he likes to bounce instead of taking contact and going downhill.”
McCormick came into the season with a fearsome running back group, that features A’Chean Durant, who has an offer from Duke as a junior. With teams focusing in on Durant, it gives openings to players like Key, who is also capable of making defenses pay in the open field.
“This kid has come along. He has the speed and has the same tendencies as any of our running backs,” Pratt said. “He has to get more touches and feel for the ball.”
Key, who plays a hybrid role of cornerback and safety, added five tackles in the win.
“He comes downhill and he hunts. He’s a (defensive back) but he plays cornerback like a linebacker,” Pratt said. “When he sees something, he goes in like an arrow. That’s what we teach them, go down and attack the running back.”
In each of his five tackles, Key just followed what his coaches teach him each and every week.
“When the ball comes my way, I just revert back to my training and what my coaches taught me,” Key said.
McCormick is now 1-2 this season. For the most part, the 2021 season has been tough for the Chiefs. They started the season with a blowout loss to Abbeville, then had to take a pause on the season, as a COVID-19 outbreak canceled the next three games.
“It’s been an experience. It’s new, it’s the first time I’ve been part of a football team that’s had to quarantine,” Key said. “I think we’re handling it pretty well. We’re going day by day, trusting the coaches and trusting the process.”