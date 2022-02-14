After more than 200 games played during a 2 1/2-month span, six Lakelands girls basketball teams advanced to the South Carolina High School League playoffs.
Here is a season recap of all six teams prior to their first round matchups:
Calhoun Falls
(13-2, 11-2 region)Calhoun Falls finished as the No. 2 seed, following an undefeated January. The Blue Flashes won all nine of their contests, including two wins against Southside Christian and a one-point victory against High Point Academy.
The trio of seventh-grader Anastasia Gillam, freshman Autumn Thomas and senior Jasmine Cade have led the charge for the Blue Flashes this season. Gillam and Thomas’ have each tallied a 40-point game this year, while Cade has hovered around a double-double for each game.
Despite having its nine-game winning streak snapped against High Point Academy on Feb. 11, Calhoun Falls will look to rebound Wednesday from its lowest scoring total of the season when it hosts McCormick.
Dixie
(4-10, 3-6 region)Unlike its region counterparts who had a playoff spot since January, Dixie needed a win in the final region game of the season to secure the No. 5 seed. Coming into its game against Whitmire, the Hornets were in the midst of a three-game losing streak, falling to the top 3 teams in Region 1. Dixie averaged just 23 points during that stretch, while Calhoun Falls, High Point and Southside Christian averaged 60 points.
Although it has battled inconsistent production, Dixie has found ways to win thanks to Weslyn Bensel. The senior guard leads the team at both ends of the floor, and will need to a similar effort against the No. 3 team in 1A: Denmark-Olar.
Emerald
(17-3, 10-0 region)To no surprise, Emerald has rolled through its competition this season. The Vikings sport an unblemished region record, which include two wins against No. 10 Clinton, while their three losses came against 5A schools. With Hailey Chiles and Kendahl Spearman leading the way, Emerald averages more than 60 points a game.
Spearman leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game, while Chiles is the essence of a “walking double-double,” tallying about 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.
The No. 6 team in 3A will host the 3-18 Berea Bulldogs on Thursday.
McCormick
(5-8, 4-6 region)It was a season of trials and tribulations for McCormick. After winning just one game through their first six contests, the Chiefs were sidelined because of COVID-19, missing a month of the season.
Since the 30-day hiatus, McCormick picked up four huge wins to solidify the No. 4 seed, defeating Southside Christian, Whitmire and Ware Shoals over a 10-day span. As a result, the Chiefs will travel to face Calhoun Falls, a team it has not beaten this season.
Ninety Six
(6-13, 5-5 region)It was not the ideal start for Ninety Six in the 2021-22 season. After defeating Dixie in November, the Wildcats next would not come until the start of the start of the new year, dropping eight-straight during that monthlong span.
Granted all of those games were non-region contests as the Wildcats played 3A teams such as Emerald, Clinton and Belton-Honea Path. Despite the rough road prior to region play, Ninety Six persevered, finishing .500 in Region 2.
Freshman Janiya Squire has impressed this season, averaging around 13 points per game and securing 15 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have secured the No. 3 seed in the 2A bracket and will travel to the loser of St. Joseph’s and Landrum.
Saluda
(13-3, 6-2 region)The defending 2A state champions, Saluda Tigers are back in the playoffs. Despite losing I-J Player of the Year Kalisha Hill, the Tigers found a way to replace her 20.9 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game. The trio of Jessica Means, Mya Carrol and Kaylen Nick were able to fill the void of the now-Linestone guard, tallying more than 10 points per game this season.
As a result, the Tigers dominated in their final four games, averaging more than 68 points per game during that stretch. On Wednesday, the Tigers will host the fourth-placed team in Region 4.
Greenwood, Abbeville and Ware Shoals missed the playoffs this year, while the South Carolina Independent Schools Association (SCISA) playoff bracket will be announced on Wednesday.