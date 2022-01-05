The South Carolina High School League released its first draft of the 2022-24 realignment plan, which will become official in February, once schools have their appeals heard by the Classifications Executive committee.
The SCHSL’s plan was to have a base of 36 schools in 5A but could fluctuate to plus or minus four schools. Class 1A was going to have a base of 50 schools but also had the ability to fluctuate plus or minus four schools.
In the first draft, there were 36 5A schools, down from the 40 in the previous realignment, and 55 1A schools.
Previously, there were nine Lakelands teams in the SCHSL and two in the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA). In the first draft of the realignment, Greenwood Christian has moved to SCHSL for football only.
Along with the Hawks, Greenwood and Emerald changed regions for all sports, while the remaining six schools will play football in their same regions from a year ago. Those six schools will play in a different region for other sports besides football.
Greenwood Christian is poised to join Region 1-1A alongside McCormick, Dixie, Calhoun Falls, defending state champion Southside Christian, Christ Church and St. Joseph’s. Both Christ Church and St. Joseph’s were 2A schools last year.
Dixie, Calhoun Falls, McCormick and Ware Shoals will play in Region 2-1A for their other sports. That region will include Ridge-Spring Monetta and Whitmire.
Greenwood will move from Region 2-4A to Region 1-4A. The Eagles will continue to play Greenville but will pick up Berea, Easley, Pickens and Westside. Berea played in 3A last season.
Emerald moves from Region 3-3A to Region 4-3A. The Vikings keep Clinton, Union County and Woodruff and add Chester.
Saluda, Abbeville and Ninety Six will be in the same region for all sports besides football. They will be joined by Mid-Carolina (currently a 3A team) and Newberry.
For football, Ninety Six and Abbeville will remain in Region 1-2A. They will play Blacksburg, Chesnee, Landrum and Liberty.
Saluda will play Fox Creek, Batesburg-Leesville, Pelton, Silver Bluff and Strom Thurmond in Region 3-2A.