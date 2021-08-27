Greenwood Christian fell to 0-2 on the season after it lost Friday to Calhoun Academy 34-7.
Similar to its loss last week to Dixie, the injury-riddled Hawks found it difficult to contain the Cavaliers.
“Our kids played real hard and are just battling through some adversity,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “We have some injuries right now and leads to low numbers and low depth.”
However, Calhoun Academy was able to find the end zone before halftime on its next possession.
“They have a handful of really good athletes that really gave us trouble,” Doolittle said. “They pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage and both sides of the ball.”
Greenwood Christian will host Spartanburg Christian next Friday as it looks to get its first win of the season.