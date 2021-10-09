Friday night lights? Scratch that. For some Lakelands teams, it’s now Saturday afternoon — no stadium lights needed!
In a season already roiled by COVID-19-related cancellations, rainy weather and soggy fields led schools to postpone a number of Friday’s football games.
Calhoun Falls, Dixie, Greenwood, McCormick, Ninety Six, Saluda and Ware Shoals all saw their games postponed.
The announcements came as flood warnings and watches dotted the Upstate after days of sustained rainfall. On Thursday, the same system dropped 3 inches of rain in Abbeville County in less than two hours, downing powerlines and leaving some roads flooded.
Four of those games will now be today:
Greenwood plays at Eastside at 1 p.m.
Ninety Six plays at Crescent at 1 p.m.
McCormick plays at Whitmire at 7 p.m.
Saluda plays at Newberry at 7:30 p.m.
Check indexjournal.com tonight for game coverage, or pick up Monday’s edition of the Index-Journal.
Ware Shoals will host Calhoun Falls at 6:30 p.m. Monday while Dixie’s home game against Class 1A No. 1-ranked Southside Christian School was postponed until Oct. 22.