GREENVILLE – One play can change the entire momentum of a game.
That was the case Friday night as Abbeville made a big stop on defense, got a huge run from Antonio Harrison and then broke a 7-7 tie with just more than a minute remaining in the first half.
After two lost fumbles in the first 24 minutes, and some missed assignments on defense, the No. 1-ranked Panthers turned a close game into a 31-7 blowout against No. 9 Christ Church to capture the Region 1-2A championship and a top seed in the state playoffs.
“This means a lot,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “We honor these things in Abbeville. It was a hard-fought victory.”
Tied at 7 and looking a bit weary, the Panthers got a 58-yard run from Harrison with 1:27 to go in the half. Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford took it in one play later from 1 yard out to put Abbeville (10-0 overall, 5-0 region) up 14-7 heading into halftime.
“We carried that (momentum) over into the second half,” Nickles said. “It first started with a defensive stop. It was a tough battle all the way through.”
Nickles embraced the battle as the Panthers get ready to host Blacksburg next Friday in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
“You want to see how your kids respond when you get down and are playing under tough conditions,” Nickles said.
Abbeville had just three turnovers all season, but the Panthers had two lost fumbles in the first half against Christ Church (7-2, 3-1).
“I told them at halftime that we were down two in the turnovers, and that’s what we’ve been good at all year is the takeaways,” Nickles said. “We were down two fumbles in the first half and still had the lead. You take that and move on.”
The Cavaliers’ offense was effective early, but the Panthers limited them in the second half.
“We stayed with our fundamentals and made a couple of adjustments,” Nickles said. “Our defensive coaches made a couple of adjustments in our defensive secondary that I thought paid dividends for us.”
Fullback J’Marion Burton rushed for 140 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Zay Rayford rushed 21 times for 102 yards and scored twice.
“I knew it (the game) would be tough,” Nickles said. “Our kids faced some adversity and fought back, and I was really proud of them.”
Abbeville started off like it was going to roll over the Cavaliers, as the Panthers scored on their first drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Burton. But the Cavaliers bounced back in the second quarter to tie the game when quarterback Woods Windham connected with BJ Atkins for a 13-yard scoring pass.
Harrison, who had six carries for 78 yards, worked his magic to get the Panthers into scoring position before the break.
It was all Abbeville in the second half. Rayford scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, then Addison Nickles kicked a 39-yard field goal to put the defending state champion Panthers up 24-7. Burton added a 1-yard touchdown run to close the scoring.
Windham was effective early in the passing game but didn’t find the same opportunities in the second half. He finished 9-for-19 for 72 yards and had one interception – a pick by Abbeville linebacker Ty Cade.
“We’ll regroup Monday, check our injuries and get ready to start a new season,” Nickles said. “Everybody goes to zero and zero now.”
Abbeville defensive back Jeramiah Lomax’s five-game streak of interceptions returned for touchdowns ended, but he was plenty effective and broke up a couple of pass plays.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 7 7 7 10 – 31
Christ Church 0 7 0 0 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
A – J’Marion Burton 3 run (Addison Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A – BJ Atkins 13 pass from Woods Windham (Constantine Gandis kick)
A – Zay Rayford 1 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – Rayford 1 run (Nickles kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Nickles 39 FG
A – Burton 1 run (Nickles kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – A: J’Marion Burton 20-140, Zay Rayford 21-102, Antonio Harrison 6-78, Jamal Marshall 5-47. CC: Grayson Klue 18-73, BJ Atkins 2-7, Woods Windham 4-1, Graham Malo 1-1.
Passing – A: Zay Rayford 1-2-26-0. CC: Woods Windham 9-19-72-1.
Receiving – A: Antonio Harrison 1-26. CC: Eli Powell 3-33, Luke Baumhofer 1-22, BJ Atkins 3-13, Brock Huff 1-3, Grayson Klue 1-1.
Records: Abbeville (10-0 overall, 5-0 region); Christ Church (7-2 overall, 3-1 region)
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blacksburg at Abbeville