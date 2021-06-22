Many athletes do not need extra motivation to play at their best. However, when they get that extra push, it's like giving them an extra gear.
Just a little more than a month after the high school basketball season ended, Shep Forrester got his extra shot of motivation when he saw he was not named the IJ Player of the Year. The senior quickly channeled that let down into extra reps on the pitch as he set out to win the honor in soccer.
Now 16 goals and six assists later, Forrester completed what he set out to do; capturing Player of the Year honors for boys soccer.
"I couldn't wait to get out there," Forrester said. "One of my close friends, Dalen Boyles, won, (Player of the Year in Basketball) so I was happy for him. I still came in second in the voting, which I worked very hard for, but it was just more fuel to the fire."
Forrester took a page from Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, and "took it personally" despite being happy for Boyles. That extra incentive was apparent to Emerald head coach Grant Dickey when Forrester showed up to the first Viking soccer practice 24 hours after he finished playing basketball.
"I told him 'No, you need to rest, you need to go home and take time for yourself to relax," Dickey said. "He said, 'No, I called my mom and she is bringing my cleats right now.' You just can't say no to a kid that wants to be out there."
Just like he would do in basketball, Forrester said he would stay after practice and work on his finishing. He said that it "took him a while" to get his knack for scoring goals back after taking hiatus from soccer when he left middle school.
But all of the extra shots began to pay dividends on the pitch as Forrester found the net at a rapid pace. So much so that he was challenged by Dickey to break his single-game scoring record of six goals. After Forrester upped the ante, betting that if he didn't break surpass the mark, he owed Dickey dinner, Forrester proceeded to net three goals in the first half against Greenwood Christian School.
The forward pocketed two more in the second half but couldn't find that all-elusive sixth goal and owed Dickey a trip to Chick-Fil-A.
Despite losing the bet, Dickey said Forrester lived for those challenges and along with his work ethic drove him to the season that he had for the Vikings.
"You find a lot of kids that want to get better, but there is something different about (Forrester)," Dickey said. "I mean you can actually see that he really wanted to. He was a big piece in our success this year."