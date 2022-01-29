Heading into the fall, McCormick boys basketball coach Rico Salliewhite knew he had to find a new point guard.
The Chiefs’ two starting guards, Darius Sibert and Romello Ferdinand, who combined to score 27 points a game, graduated, and they didn’t have a true replacement for the pair who were named to the 2021 I-J All-Lakelands team.
So Salliewhite turned to one of the best athletes in the school — A’Chean Durant.
Durant, who has made a name for himself on the football field, had been playing center and power forward for the Chiefs the past two years. Now a junior, he made the transition to guard, a position he had played until getting to high school.
So far, Salliewhite thinks he and his staff made the right decision for the No. 8 Chiefs.
“He’s been way beyond our expectations,” Salliewhite said.
McCormick’s offense is dictated on playing quick, allowing its guards to push the ball up the floor quickly, while its front court is able to trail and make cuts to the rim on fast breaks.
When Durant was playing in the front court, he gave up a lot of size, as he is listed at 5-foot-10 as a junior, but his height wasn’t as big of a deal because the tem’s focus of getting to the rim quickly.
“We’re a get up and down, run to the rim offense. There’s a lot of emphasis on the four and the five being really athletic,” Salliewhite said. “A’Chean has always been a really good guard, but we’ve been so guard heavy so he’s had to play the four and the five for us the last couple of years. He’s really made the transition back to the one. He’s been a tremendous leader.”
Though McCormick likes to play fast, not every basket was scored in transition, meaning Durant was playing offense and defense against guys sometimes four to six inches taller than him.
The height difference put him at a disadvantage, so Durant turned to the physicality he learned on the gridiron to give himself an edge.
“Playing the four and the five the last two years was hard because I’m a smaller player, but I’m very physical,” Durant said. “I didn’t have the height advantage, but I had the physicality advantage. It was very hard to score because people were very long and taller than I was.”
When the McCormick staff was testing Durant out at the point, they knew he had a lot of intangibles — he could make great passes, fly down the court and score with ease.
He also had some necessary experience from his years of playing point guard before joining the Chiefs varsity roster.
“The process was really easy because growing up I played point guard anyway, so ball handling wasn’t a problem and (basketball) IQ wasn’t a problem.”
The biggest worry with Durant moving back to the point guard was could he be patient enough and make the fundamental plays instead of trying to create a highlight reel.
Just like any player, Durant developed between his sophomore and junior seasons. He said his development mainly focused on his film studies, learning from his in-game mistakes and listening to Salliewhite.
“I used to always tell him he dribbled too much, and he always wanted to make the great play instead of the fundamental play,” Salliewhite said. “He’s really listened to me this year. He just makes the simple basketball plays. He gets us in the right spots. When we make calls, he gets guys in the right situations to run our stuff. He’s just become a leader. I think he trusts me a lot more this year and I trust him a lot this year.”
Along with his basketball maturation process, Durant took the lessons and physical mentality that he learned from playing the four and the five to his new role, making him an even more dangerous player for the Chiefs.
“When he played the four and the five for us, he was an absolute dog for us. He defended bigger kids, he scored on bigger kids, he’s just the ultimate competitor that won’t back down,” Salliewhite said. “With him moving back to the point, he brings that attitude to the point. I definitely think that mentality and attitude has translated back to the one.”