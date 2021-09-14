For the first time this season, the Greenwood Touchdown Club invited players and their family to a meeting, where four Lakelands football players were given Player of the Week honors.
Greenwood running back Lowndes Still was named the offensive Player of the Week for Week 0/1 because of his effort against Hillcrest. The senior ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Ninety Six linebacker Martavis Mason was named the Week 0/1 defensive Player of the Week for his 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Wildcats lone win of the season.
The Week 2 Players of the Week were Dixie’s Hunter Satterfield and Ware Shoals’ Marshall Vermillion who played each other in their game that week. Satterfield ran for 176 yards and a touchdown while adding 22 receiving yards on his lone grab of Dixie’s 16-0 win against Ware Shoals.
Vermillion was named the Week 2 defensive Player of the Week with 14 solo tackles, a forced fumble and nine assist tackles.
The Touchdown Club also met the FCA Player of the Year candidates, who were Abbeville’s Bryson Hershberger and Ware Shoals’ David Wooten.
Hershberger plays defensive end and some tight end for the Panthers, while Wooten plays on the offensive and defensive line for the Hornets.
Former Clemson basketball player and current football talk-show host for ROAR 105.5 Kelly Gramlich was the guest speaker at Monday’s meeting.
Gramlich spoke on several topics but mainly the growth of college football in the United States and the new NIL policy.
“I will be the first to say as a former student athlete, we were treated really well. We got meals, gear, we had free tuition, tutoring, books and everything. I was incredibly grateful for my experience. It is the reason I get to be on the radio,” Gramlich said. “If you are helping to make that much money for your institution, should you be able to post on Instagram and make money off that? I’m fine with that. I think coaches are going to have to be very vigilant in the locker room.”
During a question-and-answer session, Gramlich was asked her prediction for the four teams in the College Football Playoffs. She obliged, predicting Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma as the four teams with a chance to play for the 2021 national championship.
“It would be new. It would be kind of interesting,” Gramlich said.