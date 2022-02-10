Lowndes Still, Lander UniversityIt’s been a heavy weight on the mind of Lowndes Still, but now he can relax.
He finally put pen to paper, officially signing a baseball scholarship to play at Lander.
“It’s really a weight off my shoulders. I’ve been waiting for a long time to sign and have a chance to play at the next level,” Still said. “It’s really a relief to be honest.
“Now it’s just about going out there and having fun. I have a chance to play at the next level. The only thing I’m trying to do now is win the game for Greenwood … It’s all for my team.”
Still chose Lander because the school is close to home and because of the way head coach Jason Burke works with the team.
Still has played third base for the Eagles the past three years out of a need, but he will move to shortstop as a senior. In college, Still most likely will play in the middle infield.
“Lowndes is super intense and it was really funny that he started playing football this year because he has that mindset,” Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker said. “He’s an unbelievable teammate and he works really hard. If I could show you a picture of him from seventh grade to the 12th grade, he’s changed his body. He values what it means to play for Greenwood. He wants to win and he wants to do it the right way. It was no shock to me to see his success on the football field as you see him play baseball because he’s just a competitor.”
Though he was a baseball star for the Eagles, Still was convinced by his friends to play football his senior year, and he didn’t disappoint, running for 574 yards and scored six touchdowns on just 60 carries. His yards and touchdowns ranked third on the team.
“My friends talked me into playing football and I thought ‘why not?’” Still said. “I didn’t expect it to go as (well) as it did. When I took the picture with my teammates, everyone came down. That’s the big thing. It just opened up a lot more opportunities to me and gave me a lot more different perspective on what the different sports offer about life.
“I think the way the football team played games helped me translate over to baseball. It helped the culture intertwine. It brings everyone together.”
As a football player, Still was named the Offensive Player of the Week for Week 0 by the Greenwood Touchdown Club and received the inaugural Mayor’s Game Ball after running for 117 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Billy Pruitt, Newberry CollegeGreenwood football coach Chris Liner knows Newberry College got a steal with Billy Pruitt.
The senior, who was nearly automatic for the Eagles all season, signed Thursday to kick for the Wolves.
“This kid has an NFL leg, and I’m not making that up,” Liner said. “We’ve had kickers that have kicked at Clemson, Furman, we’ve had kickers kick at the highest level and he can punt the ball better than anyone that I’ve ever coached. …
“Once he just focuses on (kicking), he’s going to be a weapon. He’ll be a 50-plus yard field goal guy. He’ll be a guy that kicks it into the end zone every single time. If they use him at punter too, he literally has an NFL leg at that position. I’m super excited for him because he could go a long way.”
Though Greenwood rarely had to settle for a punt or field goal, Pruitt was an impact player. He finished his lone season at Greenwood as the All-Lakelands punter after his 15 punts traveled 581 yards. He also made five of his six field goal attempts while starting as a wide receiver.
“The fun of hearing the crowd here at Greenwood is amazing,” Pruitt said. “When I kick the ball and I don’t even see it yet, I hear the crowd and their reaction is insane. It’s just out of this world. Greenwood is a fun, loving community and I loved every second of it.”
Along with playing football, Pruitt stars on the soccer pitch for the Eagles, which helps him with his mindset on the football field.
“It helps me be able to be harder on myself. I keep myself accountable,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt is the second Lakelands player who signed with Newberry this month, joining Dixie’s Nathan Lynch, who signed Feb. 2.
“It’s been crazy with the nerves and the excitement,” Pruitt said. “It’s crazy and it’s fun. I love my teammates. They helped me get here. My past coaches, my present coaches and my future coaches, I love them all and thank them for everything.”
Daylan Rappley, Lenior-RhyneAfter a year of waiting, Daylan Rappley finally got his turn and made the most of it.
More than 1,300 yards of total offense and a region championship later, the senior saw the fruit of his labor on Thursday, signing his national letter of intent with Lenior-Rhyne.
“I’m just very excited,” Rappley said. “It has been a very long four years for it to all come together and I had the pleasure of signing with my teammates.”
Prior to his breakout year, Rappley had to sit behind Jaylin Tolbert, who dominated in his final season before signing with Georgia State. After losing in the first round to South Pointe, Liner met with the then-junior to hash out what his role would be for the next season.
His answer is something that Liner will never forget.
“He looked at me and said ‘Coach, I don’t care whether its quarterback, receiver (or) safety because, I just want to win,’” Liner said. “He had the attitude of put me wherever you need so that we can win.”
Greenwood did just that with Rappley at the helm, winning its first outright region championship since 2012. It’s the senior’s favorite memory of this past season, as the Eagles defeated Greenville on a last-minute drive to clinch the title.
The game serves as an appropriate metaphor for how Rappley approached his final season as an Eagle.
“(I tried) to play every play like it was my last play because, you never know,” Rappley said. “(I just) capitalized on every opportunity that I got.”
Chris Simmons, ErskineWhen the pen finally hit the paper, it finally hit Chris Simmons — he was going to be a college football player.
The dream he had since he was a little boy was achieved on Thursday, committing to play with Erskine College.
“It feels great,” Simmons said. “When I first committed, it really didn’t hit me until a day later and I said ‘Darn, I’m really going to go to college to play football. It’s what I really want to do.’”
Simmons said he was jumping up and down while celebrating with his mother, Shantella. Like many on Greenwood, it was a long road for Simmons to get to the next level. However, there was only one player that completely changed his role from the year prior.
Simmons was the team’s leading rusher in 2019, but moved to linebacker out of necessity. In his one year at the position, the senior racked up 45 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
“It was kind of weird at first,” Simmons said about the position change. “But at the end of the day I knew I had to step up and I’m glad they chose me for that spot, I had a lot of fun.”
Simmons was named a captain on the defense and Liner said he, Rappley and Drew Geoly “earned that right” because of their unselfishness.
“(Rappley and Simmons) really worked hard and they really cared about (their teammates) and the coaches,” Liner said. “You just don’t get to experience that as much anymore. … (Simmons) moved to linebacker because he wanted to win and we had to have him there. That speaks volume about (his) character.”