Former football coach Tommy Davis will be among 10 people honored as inductees into the Ware Shoals Hall of Fame.
The inductees were supposed to be honored during halftime of Friday night’s home game against Whitmire, but that game has been canceled because of COVID-19-related issues within the Whitmire football program.
Davis led the Ware Shoals High School football team to the 1982 Class 1A state championship with a dramatic come-from-behind victory against Blackville-Hilda.
He arrived in Ware Shoals in 1975 and proceeded to build a powerhouse football program known for stingy defenses and physical play. He recorded 218 wins in his 31 years as a head coach, including 117 at Ware Shoals and later 101 at Palmetto High School.
The football field at Riegel Stadium is named in honor of the former coach, who has the most wins in school history. Davis was inducted into the SCACA Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.
Davis was a star athlete at Honea Path High School in the 1950s. He earned his undergraduate degree at Erskine College and served in the Navy before kicking off his career as a football coach, first at Ford School in Laurens and then at Laurens District 55 High School.
The Ware Shoals Hall of Fame honors people whose deeds and character exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and service to their communities.
Friday’s induction ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 honorees will be at 1:30 p.m. at the high school.
2020 inductees include: Marcus Bishop (alumni), Charles D. Bolen (educator/posthumous), Grits Gresham (alumni/posthumous), George Rush (alumni) and Loy Wagner (educator/posthumous).
2021 inductees include: Davis (educator), Letitia Frank (educator, posthumous), Frank Mitchell (alumni), Fred Payne (alumni) and Lawrence Sanders (alumni).