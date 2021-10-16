As a child, Caroline Whitt would never have thought golf would be a part of her life.
Growing up, Whitt would tag along with her grandfather whenever he would go to the golf course. She didn’t like the sport, but she enjoyed spending time with him, because they would speed along the golf course, making sure to hit all of the the hillier parts of the golf course.
Whitt’s frustration of not being able to hit the ball consistently or hit it far was the main reason she didn’t enjoy playing the game, but that changed when once she got her own set of clubs.
After getting her first set of clubs at age 10, Whitt participated in a golf clinic with Tommy Pendley, who works at The Links at Stoney Point. The frustration started to fade away as she was getting better and it was a way to hang out with people outside of school.
“I started liking it. I liked hanging out with people really,” Whitt said.
As she was heading into the seventh grade, Whitt’s parents convinced her to try out for Emerald’s golf team. She made the team, and from that point on, Whitt was hooked on golf.
“I had somebody teaching me how to do it,” Whitt said. “I started getting better. I love the team atmosphere, that was really cool.”
As a middle schooler, Whitt continued to develop her game and get better. Her biggest problem was keeping her head down when swinging, and Emerald’s coach at the time — Michael Meredith — helped Whitt with her swing.
“He worked on my swing more instead of just telling me to hit the ball,” Whitt said. “That was really helpful, because I didn’t have that before.”
She played her way onto the travel team as an eighth grader.
“I was just the worst on the team, but they all took me in. It was fun,” Whitt said.
As a freshman, Whitt earned a spot on the varsity team, playing the No. 3 position. She averaged a 45 in nine-hole tournaments and an 89 in 18-hole tournaments. Each year, Whitt dropped swings from her average, as she now averages a 39 in nine-hole competitions and a 77 in 18-hole competitions.
She earned the No. 1 spot on the Vikings varsity team as a junior, which she still played in her senior year. That same year, Whitt won the GSA Junior Open Championship. She defended her title this past September, winning the tournament by two strokes.
“I’ve seen a great transition from three years ago,” current Emerald golf coach Gary Odom said. “She was averaging low 100s, now she’s shooting mid-to-low 70s. She’s a team player. She’s always helping the other players become better players.”
Whitt is currently trying to figure out where she will continue her golf career once she graduates from Emerald in May, as she is talking to coaches from Lander University, North Greenville University, Southern Wesleyan University and Mars Hill University.
Now in the final stretch of her high school career, Whitt, who only went on the golf course to hang out with her grandfather as a child, couldn’t imagine her life without the sport.
“Whenever I have a bad day at school, I can go play golf and it will be better. It’s my getaway place,” Whitt said. “Golf is a really big part of my life now. It’s all I do.”