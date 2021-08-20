Saluda has split with Strom Thurmond in the past four games in what has historically been one of the best high school football rivalries in the state.
“It’s always an exciting time when football season starts,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “We’re happy about that.”
Saluda is ranked No. 8 in the preseason Class 2A media poll. Strom Thurmond is unranked in Class 3A, but had impressive showings against Class 3A Emerald at the WCTEL Kick-Off Classic (a 21-0 victory) and in a 3-0 loss to Class 4A Greenwood in the Greenwood Football Jamboree.
Strom Thurmond quarterback Quan Edmond is a threat on the ground and through the air. Running back T.J. Chapman and receiver Gregory Bryant are also standout skill-position players.
“They are big up front,” Young said of Strom Thurmond. “They are probably the biggest I’ve seen them up front on offense. Very fast. They are fast at the positions they need to be fast. They’ve got a quarterback who can run.
“They’ve changed their offense. They’re running Abbeville’s offense (the A-Bone), and we’ve never seen that from them. They’re usually in a spread look. It’s something different to prepare for. They look pretty doggone good doing it.”
Saluda’s offense was explosive in the Tigers’ victory against Emerald in the Greenwood Jamboree.
“I think offense is going to be our strength throughout the year,” Young said. “We’ve got some weapons in some places where you need to be competitive and have a chance to win some ballgames.”
Senior running back Montrevious Baker played in just six games in 2020 because of injuries. In 2019, when he was healthy, he had more than 1,000 yards rushing.
“He’s experienced,” Young said. “He’s been through the battles. That’s kind of where it starts. If you’ve got the ability to run, we’ve got some weapons on the edge with Tyleke Mathis and Ja Stevens. Really, all of our receivers can go. They’re all experienced.”
Jonah McCary started last year at quarterback as a sophomore.
“He got thrown to the fire because the previous quarterback (Noah Bell) had pretty much started for four years in a row,” Young said. “He actually had a better completion percentage as a sophomore than Noah had as a sophomore. The numbers were very similar.
“I call him the little one. But he’s tough. He’s probably the hardest worker in the weight room that we’ve got. He can zoom it. He’s got a good arm. And he’s fast. He’s still learning, but he’s getting better.”
The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. today at Strom Thurmond.
Dixie at Greenwood ChristianGreenwood Christian School offensive/defensive lineman Will Moore, one of the key players up front for the Hawks, fractured his ankle, broke his leg and tore ligaments during Tuesday’s practice.
Coach Jolly Doolittle said Moore was scheduled for surgery Thursday.
“You never want to get somebody hurt in practice, for sure,” Doolittle said. “That was a big deal. That was a curveball in our preparation. That’s a three-year starter on both sides of the ball. He’s a great kid and a good leader for us. That’s going to hurt a little bit. That’s the hardest thing about coaching.”
Greenwood Christian has been preparing to face Dixie’s double-wing offense. The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. today at GCS.
“It’s like putting 12 guys in a phone booth,” Doolittle said of Dixe’s double-wing offense. “One of the keys to our preparation to playing them is that we scrimmaged Whitmire, which runs a very similar offense. We don’t see it a whole lot. Dixie is well-coached and coach (Vic) Lollis has done a great job there.”
Doolittle said his team has to play smart and be disciplined against the Hornets.
Lollis said the Hornets have improved each week during the preseason.
“I have all the confidence in the world in these players,” Lollis said. “They’re pretty positive and ready to play. I think we’ll match up pretty good with them. Size-wise, we may be a little bigger. But skill-wise, I think they’re equal, if not better than us.”
Dixie is looking to limit mistakes, make the right blocks and control the clock with its deceptive offense.
“Most of the time we’re foot-to-foot,” Lollis said of his offense. “It’s a lot of misdirection.”
Top Dixie running backs include Hunter Satterfield, Chris Blackwood and Davis Smalley.
On the offensive and defensive line, 6-foot-5 Dallas West is a strong force. Dixie will look to control the time of possession with methodical marches down the field.
“With this offense, you control the clock, you control the chains and eat up the clock and keep their offense off the field,” Lollis said.
The Dixie coach said Greenwood Christian has good athletes at the skill positions.
“We don’t get that compliment a lot,” Doolittle said. “We love our kids. Generally, we don’t out-athlete people. But we’ve got good kids who work hard and play hard. I like our skillset. I would say Dixie would be able to match us, athlete for athlete. We’re going to need to have some things go our way.”
Calhoun Falls at Ware ShoalsFor the past two seasons, Ware Shoals’ season has been affected by COVID-19 quarantines. Last year, the Hornets had to delay their season. This year, the team will get started on time — 7:30 p.m. today at home against Calhoun Falls — but with limited practice time.
The Hornets have missed eight days of preparation because of this year’s quarantine.
“But, luckily, we have a large group of returning starters,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We have had three good practices in a row and, hopefully, we can run our base plays like we should and things will work out.”
The Hornets will start freshman Dalton Boyter at quarterback.
“We are making things run simple at the moment,” Johnston said. “As he progresses, we will add to the offense. I feel like our defense will be a strong point for us this season.”
That defense includes lineman David Wooton and linebackers Marshall Vermillion and Myles Nelson, who led the Lakelands with seven interceptions two years ago.
Calhoun Falls didn’t have much success in the preseason — the Flashes were 0-2 in scrimmages and jamborees — but the team seems to be improving. The Blue Flashes didn’t cross their own 40-yard line in the WCTEL Kick-Off Classic, but they did a little better moving the ball late against McCormick during the Greenwood Jamboree.
“Calhoun Falls always has good athletes that you have to respect,” Johnston said. “Anything can happen this early in the season. We have a healthy respect for what they do and we will not take them lightly. We have to prepare as if we were playing Abbeville. I saw them in the Greenwood Jamboree. They have speed at the quarterback position. We must contain the quarterback.”
Even though the teams are in the same region, this will not count as a region game. The teams will play again later in the season in what will be a region matchup.