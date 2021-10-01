WARE SHOALS — Just like it did less than a month ago, Dixie used its persistent ground game and stingy defense to secure its second region win in a 17-0 victory against Ware Shoals on Friday.
Although it could not match the 260 rushing yard performance against Ware Shoals on Sept. 2, the Hornets were buoyed by Hunter Satterfield’s 143 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a player that has some things that you cannot coach,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “He had two touchdowns called back that were both good-sized runs. He’s just a baller, and that’s all you can really say.”
Despite the production, penalties and fumbles hindered Dixie as the offense found the end zone for the first time with 1:11 left in the first half. However, the Hornets did pick up some momentum coming out of the break, scoring on their second drive of the second half.
From there, the Dixie defense took over as it allowed just 60 yards of total offense while forcing two fumbles and two interceptions.
“They are now just learning that they can hit,” Lollis said. “They are not just sitting there and taking the hit. They are giving the hit. They are stepping up the game a little bit and they are playing hard. Right now, we are as good as we’ve been on defense in a couple of years.”
For Ware Shoals, the turnovers were an Achilles heel for an offense that struggled to find its rhythm.
“That was the main thing: We couldn’t find anything on offense,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “I thought our defense played pretty well. Dixie’s got a pretty good football team, and, to hold them to 17 points, we did a good job. But we didn’t help the defense by not being able to get anything on offense. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
GAME SUMMARY
Dixie 0 7 7 3 — 17
Ware Shoals 0 0 0 0 — 0
SECOND QUARTER
D — Hunter Satterfield 7 run (Jesse Ellis kick)
THIRD QUARTER
D — Brayden Blair 1 run (Ellis kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
D — Ellis 26 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — D Hunter Satterfield 24-143, Reagan Petersheim 8-37, Davis Smalley 11-21, Brayden Blair 6-8, Koda Clary 1-2. WS: Jalen Coates 8-53, Dalton Boyter 3-7, Myles Nelson 4-(-2), Justice Lomax 5-(-8).
Passing — D: Caleb Simpson 1-5-17-0-0. WS: Dalton Boyter 1-4-(-7)-0-1, Alex Styer 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving — D: Koda Clary 1-17. WS: Myles Nelson 1-(-7).
Records: Dixie (4-1, 2-0), Ware Shoals (1-4, 1-1).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Southside Christian at Dixie; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Calhoun Falls at Ware Shoals.