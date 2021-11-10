There are four Lakelands teams left standing after the first round of the playoffs.
After the second round, there will be at least one team remaining as Abbeville hosts Saluda on Friday, which is the first time the two 2A powerhouses have played since the Tigers upset the Panthers in the playoffs in 2019.
Greenwood will also face a familiar foe: Catawba Ridge, but this time, the game will be played in the friendly confines of J.W. Babb Stadium compared to its Week 2 matchup.
On the other hand, McCormick will play a new opponent, as it travels to Lamar.
Below is a preview of each matchup:
Catawba Ridge at GreenwoodWhen Greenwood went more than two hours away in Week 2, the Eagles escaped with a three-point win thanks to a 1-yard run by Ve Morton early in the fourth quarter.
That close loss led to the Copperheads dropping three of their next four games, including their first two region games. The losses put them as a No. 3 seed in the playoffs, but they are one of the most dangerous No. 3 seeds in the state.
Coming into Week 2, Catawba Ridge was able to light up defenses through the air. Since that loss, it has mainly moved the ball on the ground, averaging 130.4 yards per game on the ground and just 115 passing yards in the five games since losing to Greenwood.
The last time the two teams met, the Eagles potent running attack ran for 216 yards, with Morton leading the way with 105 yards. The focus for the Eagles this time around will be to limit turnovers, something they struggled with in the first matchup but have done well since.
Saluda at AbbevilleMost eyes in the Lakelands will be drawn to Abbeville for the 2A matchup of the week.
Saluda and Abbeville have been ranked the entire season in the South Carolina High School Prep Football poll, as Abbeville has been No. 1 and Saluda has been ranked as high as No. 4.
On paper, Abbeville looks like it has the advantage, as the Panthers allow roughly four points a game and have an extremely talented secondary, that has tallied 21 interceptions this year.
The Panthers haven’t played a passing attack like Saluda’s though, as the Tigers can spread defenses out with their four explosive wide receivers. When there’s nothing open down field, quarterback Jonah McCary can make plays with his legs, like he did against Andrew Jackson in the first round.
With Saluda’s passing attack, Abbeville will have to deal with senior running back Montrevious Baker, who averages more than six yards a carry.
Defensively, Saluda has been able to limit teams through the air this season, but has struggled at times against explosive running attacks. The most recent case was against Gray Collegiate’s KZ Adams, who is probably the best running back in the state. In that game, Adams averaged eight yards a carry.
The Panthers have three running backs that have gained more than 500 yards this season, all of which are averaging more than 6.5 yards a carry. Antonio Harrison leads the team with 794 yards on just 54 attempts in the regular season.
McCormick at LamarLamar has a rich tradition of winning football games, as the Silver Foxes have won at least nine games all but two years since 2004, winning a couple of state championships in that span. Their most recent championship was in 2019.
The Silver Foxes finished the regular season 6-3 but won their region handily, outscoring their opponents by 123 points in their four games.
Lamar averages 29.5 points and allows just 18.1 points a game, an average that was shown in its 30-18 win against Blackville-Hilda in the first round.
The Chiefs had a big lift from running back A’Chean Durant a week ago, as the junior scored six touchdowns in the blowout win against Denmark-Olar. For the Chiefs to advance another round, they will have to put up points against a tough run-stopping defense.