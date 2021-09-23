It has been a season of trials and tribulations for Ninety Six.
The Wildcats have played all three games shorthanded this season, including their 34-6 loss to Landrum, where the team was missing 15 players. After a bye last week, Ninety Six prepares for its matchup with Blacksburg with most of its roster at coach Matthew Owings’ disposal.
“It’s definitely exciting to have guys back, but even with more numbers, we are still missing four keys starters,” Owings said. “I joked with our coaches and said, ‘When we get to region play, we are going to look like a different team.’ I truly believe we can compete within our region, we just need to get back healthy.”
Since Ninety Six had key starters missing through its first three games, it has forced younger players to step into bigger roles on both sides of the ball. Case and point is freshman running back Zayvion King, who leads the Wildcats in rushing yards (84) and is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (2).
“He’s legit,” Owings said. “He was the best player on our middle school team last year and I am looking forward to watching his development because he can really help us.”
With players such as King stepping up, the Ninety Six offense continues to find its footing led by quarterback Payne Davis. The senior leads the team in passing yards with 281 along with two passing touchdowns on his second year as the starter.
However, Davis’ inexperience has cost him at times as he has completed just 24 of his 56 passes and has thrown five interceptions.
“(Davis) has done a great job for us this season, but what hurts him the most is his inexperience because he just doesn’t have the game reps,” Owings said. “He’s progressed a lot and if people look at his stats and look at the turnovers, they may look at him differently then what we see as coaches.
“He’s doing a good job with so many interchanging parts upfront. He’ll be doing what he’s supposed to be doing, but he’s got pressure in his face all the time.”
Giving Davis more time in the pocket is one of the keys for Owings as the Wildcats face a Blacksburg team that has allowed 92 points in its first three games of the season.
“We have to get guys in the right spot, younger guys will once again have to step up and play a lot of snaps when they haven’t played many,” Owings said.