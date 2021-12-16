DUE WEST — In a city that has more than 2.3 million people in it, Landon Mitchell found a small slice of Due West.
Tucked away in the middle of downtown Houston, Mitchell said Rice University reminded him of hometown more than 900 miles away. On Wednesday, the Dixie long snapper signed his national letter of intent with his second home, Rice, on Wednesday.
“It feels like home,” Mitchell said. “Once you land, you have to drive all the way through Houston to get Rice. On the way there (I’m) thinking ‘Wow, this is just a big city deal,’ but once you get in there it changes completely. It’s beautiful campus.”
Mitchell graded at 95% as a long snapper this season, helping Dixie to a 7-3 season. His efforts on the field earned him a selection to the 2021 All-Lakelands team and he was named the first Specialist of the Year.
Hornets coach Vic Lollis said Mitchell was “someone we didn’t have to worry about” when the punt team jogged onto the field.
“It’s very rare for a school this size, especially a public school, to get a unique individual like (Mitchell) and it’s something that Dixie can be proud of,” Lollis said. “It puts us back on the map again with these schools and I’m really proud of him.”
The senior was also one of four Lakelands players selected to play in the 2021 Touchdown Energy North-South All-Star game. According to Rubio Long Snapping, he is ranked as the No. 17 long snapper in the nation and is No. 2 in the state.
“It’s exciting,” Mitchell said. “I’m ready to be dedicated in everything that I do over there. It’s going be a great education and a good experience being able to play football for Rice. It’s just exciting.”