Coming into the season, the Emerald boys basketball team knew it was going to have to figure out how it would score consistently.
It graduated its two top scorers in Shep Forrester and Zacoyeis Elmore, who combined to score more than 30 points per game and were All-Lakelands first team selections last season.
In their first two games, the Vikings relied on a tough defense, which forced several Palmetto and Dixie turnovers, to score.
“Early in the season, most basketball teams in the state are trying to get good at what we want to do this season,” coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “Each year, we have different players, which sometimes your identity is a little different too. Last year, we had two prominent scorers and this year we knew that we had to find different ways to score.”
Scruggs said the two November games and the early non-region games were basically extra practice, as the Vikings try to find their scoring supplements for Forrester and Elmore. He also said he hopes there will be four or five players averaging double figures this year.
“You use these games as a little bit more practice,” Scruggs said. “You coach a little bit more in those games. That’s what we want to establish early.”
Along with Forrester and Elmore graduating, the Vikings are replacing the middle of their defense, as Robby Harrison will sign a scholarship to play football at Arizona State and will enroll early. Harrison’s presence will be missed on the inside the paint and the locker room.
“He was one of our leaders. He was one of our kids favorite people to be around,” Scruggs said. “He was a good locker room kid and held people accountable. He was a big presence down low.
“It’s one of those things that we’re just happy for them. Any time a kid has an opportunity to move on to a school and get it paid for, I’m never going to be upset about that.”
In the first two games, sophomore Don Travis and senior Osric Irvin have manned the post, dominating the glass against a taller Palmetto team. Their shots weren’t consistently falling, but they were putting up second and third shots before the end of several possessions.
Offensively, Nate Parks, Pharell Long and KJ Morton will be three big options for Scruggs to turn to. Parks and Long each scored a total of 25 points in the first two games this season, while Morton will rejoin the team shortly.
Morton and fellow junior Ean Ryans had ankle injuries during football season. Morton should return in the next week, while Ryans will most likely be back in January.
“KJ was a kid that we didn’t expect to start last year, but he did. He had his growing pains early in the year, but just overall, his presence (will be big),” Scruggs said. “Ean was a kid that came off the bench last year. He got his confidence this summer, he had a great summer in basketball. He’s very coachable. He’s just one of those kids that you just love.
“I think it was important for them to understand early that this is who we have on this team and we’re going to make them better. I think it is a blessing in disguise. Whenever you have injuries and other people get to play, it’s never a bad thing. It’s going to make us deeper down the road and it’s going to make us better.”