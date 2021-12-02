MCCORMICK — A 10-0 run to begin the second half gave the McCormick boys basketball team the cushion it needed Wednesday to cruise to a 61-41 victory against Emerald.
After going into the half up by nine points, McCormick coach Rico Salliewhite made some adjustments to allow his team to get out in transition.
“About three years ago, we put a huge emphasis on playing faster and just taking the athletes we got and putting them in comfortable situations,” Salliewhite said. “We really like to push the ball and press. I would have liked to press a little more, but my guys were gassed.”
Despite the lack of stamina, the Chiefs forced a lot of turnovers, which led to easy baskets for Neko Wideman and A’Chean Durant. Wideman and Durant combined for 29 points scoring 15 and 14, respectively.
The fast pace transitioned to the defensive end as the Chiefs limited the scoring damage from Emerald’s Nate Parks.
“They hurt us with the flex screen,” Salliewhite said. “(Parks) was cutting back door on the flex screen, and they got a couple of back door cuts. We talked about it at half that we wanted to take those two things away and then go out and attack them.”
Parks led the Vikings with 16 points and was one of two players who finished in double-digits. Osric Irvin finished with 13.
“Our performance wasn’t very good,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “It was an example of a team that played really good defense, they forced us to do what we were supposed to do and we refused to do it.”
Scruggs noted that his team was “sluggish” to start the second half as the team scored just 10 points in the third quarter.
“We just didn’t execute and we came out a little bit lazy with our feet,” Scruggs said. “We didn’t do a good job defensively. Their first shot of the quarter was a 3-pointer in the corner and he was left wide open. We have got to get back in the gym and just continue to get better.”