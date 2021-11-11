Greenwood coach Chris Liner has advocated throughout the season that team’s tough schedule will pay off come playoff time.
The Eagles will have another chance to defend Liner’s point on Friday as Greenwood faces off against Catawba Ridge, a team it has already beaten this season.
“We didn’t even have that game until right before the season started,” Liner said. “I told our players and coaches ‘Let’s go up there and play them, because we may have to play them later in the season.’ Now here we are.”
Greenwood was originally supposed to play Rabun County out of Georgia and Catawba Ridge was supposed a team from North Carolina, but both opponents were scheduled other teams, leaving the Eagles and Copperheads to play each other.
That matchup turned out to be an early top 10 matchup in 4A along with having the look and feel of a playoff game. Greenwood held on to win 17-14 on Sept. 3 despite a valiant come-from-behind effort by Catawba Ridge as the Eagles needed an onside kick to seal the win.
Now Greenwood is in the unique position of playing the same team twice in one season. Liner admitted this has only happened to him “three or four times,” which begs the question: Does the familiarity give one team an advantage over the other?
“I don’t know,” Liner said. “But at least we are familiar with each other and some of their coaches came up to me after the game and said ‘Coach I’m glad we did this. We might end up playing down the road.’”
Despite knowing general schemes, both teams are pretty different since the last time they play. Catawba Ridge has elected for more of a run-first mentality rather than its five-wide spread that it showed against the Eagles more than two months ago.
Although Greenwood’s playbook may not change all that much, they were missing key personnel such as Lowndes Still, BJ Fuller and Ty Patterson. Along with having those players healthy, Liner said that he hopes for a cleaner offensive performance against the Copperheads.
“We fumbled three times in that game that we lost and we fumbled another couple that we just didn’t lose, but it killed drives,” Liner said. “Then we also had a couple of terrible penalties and that really hurt us on some big plays. So we’re hoping that we’re a whole lot better this time around and obviously, they probably are as well. It is supposed to be like this when you get to this time of year, so it’s gonna be a great game.”