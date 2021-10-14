Through the first two weeks of region play, 3A Region 3’s seeding is very close. Two teams are undefeated, two teams are .500 and two teams are still searching for their first region win of the season.
After Week 8, the region will start to even out more, as Chapman and Clinton, the two undefeated teams, play Friday, while Broome will play Union County, as both teams are trying to pick up their first region wins.
Emerald currently sits in a tie for third place. The team it is tied with — Woodruff — is Emerald’s next opponent.
“This game this week is huge. If we want a chance to finish as high as third in our conference, we need to win Friday night,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “In order for us to win, we must play in a way to win. We must execute, eliminate our mistakes, play hard, play fast and play physical.”
In their previous game, the Vikings ran into a red-hot Chapman team that scored early and often in the second quarter of the contest, leading to a 52-3 loss for the Vikings on the road.
Emerald’s defense controlled the game in the first quarter, but the lack of offensive success and a couple of key injuries led to the Friday beatdown.
The offense managed just five first downs in the loss, four of which came in the first half. It also finished with three interceptions.
“Our offense is not based on being able to regroup from first and 20 or first and 25 when you get stupid penalties on first down. It comes down to our execution and being clean,” Dubose said. “Last week, it seemed like every time we gained seven or eight yards on first down, but there would be a holding call.
“For our offense to overcome that, it’s hard. We’re not that type of offense, and that caused us to throw it a little bit more last week. We responded in that regard with three interceptions. ... Throwing the ball to me, two of the three results are bad. I’m not a big fan of it. I think we just need to put it on the backs of our young people. We just have to execute and do better at what we do.”
Woodruff started its season with a win before losing its next four games. The Wolverines defeated Union County 63-49 in their last game.
Since region play started, the Wolverines have put up points in a hurry, scoring 98 points in two games.
“Woodruff has a good football team. Coach (Bradley) Adams and his group do a good job,” Dubose said. “Their quarterback (Carson Tucker) has been hurt and now he’s back. Since he’s been back, they’ve scored a lot of points. He’s got some targets in (Mathias Dial), (Anthony Graybill), (Hunter West), (Nehemiah Cochran) and (Jailen Tribble). Their running back (Damairan Elmore) is strong and physical, and their offensive line gets after it.”
While their offense has been able to put up points, the Wolverines have also been giving up points, as they have allowed 236 points this season and 103 points in region play.