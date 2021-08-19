You’d think picking a winner in Friday night’s season-opener between Abbeville and McCormick would be a no-brainer.
The Panthers, who went undefeated last year en route to their fifth high school football state title in the past six seasons, are again the unanimous No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in South Carolina.
McCormick is an unranked Class 1A team. The Chiefs and Panthers have not met since 2011, when Abbeville was in Class 1A with the Chiefs and was also in the same region.
Abbeville went undefeated in the preseason, with wins against Class 4A Westside and North Carolina’s South Point.
Don’t tell Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles the McCormick game will be a simple warmup for the Panthers.
“They (the Chiefs) are clicking on all cylinders right now,” Nickles said. “You know who isn’t? Abbeville. They (the Chiefs) are very explosive in the run game, and I’ve been impressed with their passing game. They’ve got some really good receivers and a quarterback who can get it to them.”
In fact, it might be an oversight that McCormick wasn’t ranked in the top 10 of the media’s preseason poll. McCormick went 2-0 in the preseason, shutting out both opponents. The Chiefs exhibited proficiency on offense and defense — and in the kicking game. The Chiefs have demonstrated an ability to kick the ball deep on kickoffs.
On offense, McCormick brings a lot of athleticism with running backs A’Chean Durant, Omarian Key and Amis Parker. Durant, the brother of Duke running back Mateo Durant — an All-ACC preseason selection — is a Duke commit who, in last week’s Greenwood Football Jamboree against Calhoun Falls, scored a touchdown the first two times he touched the ball.
“He’s a big-time talent,” Nickles said of Durant. “Anytime he gets into a team’s secondary, it’s six points. I don’t even know that we can make it a decent game. That’s how explosive that Durant kid is. I don’t know if we’ve got anybody who can tackle him. He’s unbelievable.”
That’s not good news for Abbeville, which is somewhat inexperienced on the defensive front.
“This will be a big-time challenge for us,” Nickles said. “Our offensive line is behind where I thought they would be. We knew this would be a rebuilding process with our running backs and our quarterback. We’re just behind everywhere.”
Abbeville lost its entire starting backfield from the 2020 state championship team. Zay Rayford moves to quarterback, and key running backs in the A-Bone offense (a mix of the Flexbone and Wing-T, from the shotgun formation) include wingbacks Antonio Harrison, Jamal Marshall, Ty Cade and fullback J’Marion Burton. Javario Tinch is a threat in the receiving game.
“I think it will be a very physical game because they are physical in every aspect of the game,” Nickles said of McCormick. “I’m really impressed with their linebacking corps. They really flow to the ball well.”
In addition to the athleticism of Durant and Key, McCormick quarterback Markese Stevens is a threat in the passing game.
Abbeville’s defensive secondary might be the most consistent part of the team, although Nickles said it, too, has not come along as much as he hoped it would. Defensive backs Jeremiah Lomax, CJ Vance and Tinch are among the top returnees.
The Chiefs made it back to the state playoffs last year, going 5-2 in the regular season, with a 4-1 region record. Southside Christian, which used to be a force in Class 2A — and had some memorable games against Abbeville — dropped to Class 1A last year and provided the Chiefs their only region loss.
“It’s going to be a competitive game,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said about facing Abbeville. “I’m looking forward to a hard-nosed, hard-hitting game. You can’t be prepared for Abbeville. You’ve just have to go out there and do what you do and not try anything else.”
Pratt said McCormick is still working to improve its offensive line.
“It’s going to depend on the front four guys on moving the ball, not just the tailbacks,” Pratt said. “We’ve got a freshman quarterback. It’s going to depend on how well he gets the ball out and carries out his keys.”
Pratt said for his team to be successful defensively, his players are “just going to have to come off the ball.”
“But Abbeville will wear you down,” Pratt said. “They’ve got the numbers and the coaching staff. If you make a mistake, they are going to score six points on you so fast. You’ve just got to do your job up front.”
While Abbeville has some players who play both ways, McCormick, with 25 on its roster, has a lot who play both offense and defense.
“Somewhere along the line, you’ve got to slow it down and let the guys get a breath,” Pratt said. “You can’t make mistakes and turnovers. If we can stay with our game plan, McCormick should be OK.”