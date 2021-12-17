As she grew up, Randi Allen called Erskine College her second home, tagging along her father, Jason, who is the head golf coach of the men’s and women’s teams.
Now a senior at Emerald High School, Erskine is officially Allen’s second home, as she signed her letter of intent to play golf for the Flying Fleet on Thursday.
“It’s exciting,” Allen said. “I’m excited for the future for what next season is going to hold. I’m looking forward to it. My dad is the head golf coach at Erskine, so I pretty much grew up on the campus. It’s just like a second home. It always seemed like the choice I was going to make.”
Allen finished her high school golf career at the state tournament, shooting a 180 in the two-day tournament.
“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Randi the last two years and it has been one of my pleasures,” Emerald golf coach Gary Odom said. “I think when we started two years ago, you were averaging 95 to 98. Your low for a nine-hole match was a 36 this year and your 18-hole low was a 79. It’s great to see where you began to where you are today.
“Because of that, you’ve accomplished a great signing with Erskine college. We are looking forward to what you can do in college and see how well you progress in college. It has been my pleasure and my delight to coach you.”
Allen is the first of two Emerald seniors that will play golf on the collegiate level in 2022. Teammate Caroline Whitt will announce her signing at a later date, but she will play for a team in Conference Carolinas, meaning the two teammates may face off at some point in their college careers.
“I am super excited that we’re going to be playing in the same conference,” Allen said. “We were teammates for six years and best friends for even longer, so I’m glad we’re going to be in the same conference. it’s going to be cool.’