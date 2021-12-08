With 2:54 left in the first quarter, Emerald had a six-point lead.
By halftime, that lead swelled to 32 points thanks to a 30-2 run by the Vikings. The onslaught of points propelled Emerald to its third win of the season, as it defeated Greenwood 76-37 on Tuesday.
“It was a rivalry game, and they just had a lot of energy,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “Any win is a good win, especially when you’re playing against schools that are in a higher classification than you are.”
Just like in their wins against McCormick and Ninety Six, the Vikings were led by Hailey Chiles. The junior finished with 30 points in the win, a season-high.
“She’s a total player,” Rollinson said. “We are making an extra effort to try and pound it inside. I haven’t seen anybody that can match up with her in the low block. She’s aggressive and has a nice touch close to the basket.”
With the Eagles needing four defenders at times to slow down the center, it allowed for Kendahl Spearman and Amari Goodman to get into a shooting rhythm.
Spearman finished with 16 points along with another productive night from the free-throw line. Goodman led the team 3-pointers, dialing up four from behind the arc, to finish with 14 points.
On the defensive end of the floor, Emerald smothered the Greenwood offense, which made just five baskets in the first half. Despite the first half struggles, Greenwood’s Erianna Wardlaw and Clair Lewis each tallied double-digits in points finishing with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
“Our conditioning seems to be pretty good and I think that’s the key,” Rollinson said. “(We) have energy in the press and are just sticking with it instead of bailing out of it because our kids are tired. We are in decent condition so we can keep making multiple efforts with our press.”
Rollinson noted this year’s team already has a strong bond that has led the Vikings to their undefeated start. It’s something that he hopes they can maintain as the season carries on.
“These kids actually love each other and I’ve had teams where some of these girls couldn’t stand to be in each other’s presence,” Rollinson said. “They’re very supportive of each other and there’s no jealousy, or envy. As long as they stay bonded like that, I think we can go a long way.”