Emerald senior Caroline Whitt signed her letter of intent with North Greenville on Wednesday. Front row, from left, are Gary Odom, Craig Whitt, Caroline Whitt, Lisa Whitt and Michael Meredith. Back row, from left, are John-Mark Scruggs, Tad Dubose and Mack Hite.
With family and friends gathered around, Caroline Whitt completed a three-yearlong goal on Wednesday, signing her letter of intent to go to North Greenville University to play golf.
The 2021 I-J Player of the Year dominated in her senior season, recording a 9-hole average of 39 and an 18-hole average of 78. She finished second in the 3A Region 3 Tournament and then followed it up with a top-10 and a top-15 finish at the 3A Upper State Championship and the 3A State Championship, respectively.
“I’m just excited to have the opportunity,” Whitt said. “...The campus is really cool and the coach and the team atmosphere is really cool too. The coach is very family-oriented and it passes down to his team and they’re very close.”
Her senior season, was just a blip on a career list of accomplishments that took more than 2 minutes for coach Gary Odom to read out.
Despite countless successes this past season, Odom said this is just the start for Whitt.
“This is a starting point of something bigger and better at North Greenville University,” Odom said. “She’s going to be a major part of the team. She’s going to be bringing a lot of talent, personality and team spirit. She is significant team player on any given team. I’m just proud of her.”
