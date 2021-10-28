It all comes down to Friday night.
Emerald started its region schedule with a 41-28 win against Broome but has dropped its last three region games, putting it in a must win game on Friday night against Union County. Loser wraps up its season in Union, while the victor will play either Southside or Powdersville in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
“We had a pretty good week of preparation. We know what is in front of us,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “We’ve prepared as best we can for what Union County is going to do to us. They have a good football team, that showed last week how hungry they are.
“Friday night, our game is going to come down to can we execute better than them, can we score some points offensively and can we stop them defensive. I know coach (Brian) Thompson will have his guys ready to play. I just hope we’ll answer the call and play in a way that will make our school and administration proud.”
In their previous game, the Yellowjackets nearly took down No. 3 Clinton, losing 38-35 in overtime.
While Union County hasn’t finished a game with a win this season, it has put up at least 21 points in every region game this season. In the middle of the offense is JaBryson Hunter, who torched the Vikings in 2020, throwing for 208 yards two touchdowns en route to the Yellowjackets 42-27 win.
“They have a dynamic quarterback, who is a duel threat nightmare. I’ve had heartburn since last week when I started watching film on him,” Dubose said. “Last year, he had a great game against us and has been playing his tail off. He’s been doing that when he hasn’t been hurt.”
With its list of injuries continuing to climb, Emerald went to a shotgun offense against Clinton last week. It proved to be affective in moving the ball, but a lack of execution on some timely plays led to a sound defeat.
The move to a shotgun formation was because of the Vikings having just two running backs dressed for the game. Now a week later, junior Jaylen Foster has returned from a head injury.
“Getting (Foster) back is going to help us. He is a dynamic player,” Dubose said. “He’s a good kid and plays hard. He’s been chipped up all year and hopefully he’ll give our offense a little bit more punch. We have some plays in that are designed to get him the ball in space. Football comes down to who is going to block and tackle the best. Hopefully, we can go be more physical than them on Friday night.”