With 1:20 left in the first quarter, the Emerald Vikings led Ninety Six by a touchdown. Neither team had been overly productive on offense to that point in the game when a lightning delay sent both teams to their locker rooms.
Five minutes of game time after the delay, the Vikings took a double-digit lead and in a flash, led by 28 going into the half, leading to a 48-13 win against the Wildcats.
“I’m ticked to death for our young people, I’m tickled to death for our school to win our first football game this year. It’s just awesome,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said.
Two running backs stole the show for Emerald: freshman AJ “Pup” Anderson and senior Ean Ryans.
Anderson had the first half, bruising his way for 107 yards and a touchdown.
“Credit to our offensive staff. [Ninety Six’s] defensive scheme was set to take the edges away from us, and our offensive guys did a wonderful job,” Dubose said. “They were able to run the trap in there a couple of times, got some big yardage and make them make an adjustment. When they made that adjustment, we were able to take advantage of some things on the edge.”
Ryans dominated the second half.
The senior, who had a punt return touchdown called back in the first half after a fair catch was signaled by a different Viking, started the second half with another electric kickoff.
Ninety Six kicked the ball short, bouncing at the Emerald 18-yard line, where Ryans picked up the ball up on the first bounce, found a crease along the left side of the field and was off to the races, finishing with a 82-yard touchdown.
He capped the Vikings’ first offensive possession with a 12-yard score, running untouched along the right side of the formation. His third and final touchdown of the half was scored on the final play of the third quarter, as he charged up the middle, bounced to the outside and sprinted down the Emerald sideline for a 58-yard score.
“Ean can float. He can get loose,” Dubose said. “He’s a fine young man that can play football. Our offense is predicated on our big boys and our running backs blocking for each other.”
Ninety Six scored both of its touchdowns in the second half, scoring with 2:05 left in the third and 6:09 left in the game.
“Obviously, it didn’t go the way we hoped,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I thought we would execute a lot better. Of course, we had some crazy breaks. I thought everything that could have gone bad went bad. That’s the game of football. Offensively, we weren’t executing. I didn’t think we were physical up front.”
The Wildcats made a change late in the second half, going back to Matthew Deal at quarterback. Deal led the way on both touchdown drives, scoring on a 10-yard run and a 43-yard pass to PJ Rushton.
GAME SUMMARY
Ninety Six 0 0 7 6 – 13
Emerald 7 21 20 0 – 48
FIRST QUARTER
E – Edrekus Tolen 34 run (Ryan Anderson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E – AJ Anderson 69 run (Anderson kick)
E – Jaylen Foster 11 run (Anderson kick)
E – Payne Davis 7 interception return (Anderson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E – Ean Ryans 82 kickoff return (Anderson kick)
E – Ryans 16 run (Anderson kick)
N – Matthew Deal 10 run (Aubrie Middleton kick)
E – Ryans 60 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
N – PJ Ruston 43 pass from Deal (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing– E: AJ Anderson 12-108, Ean Ryans 4-88, Edrekus Tolen 3-33, Jayden Turner 3-21, Dawson Siberg 1-18, Javarius Perkins 1-1. N:Zayvion King 9-47, Matthew Deal 5-26, J’Nivous Oliver 5-24, Jabarion Dunlap 1-(-1), Matthew Brewer 1-(-21), Payne Davis 4-(-31)
Passing– N: Payne Davis 7-26-1 81, Matthew Deal 3-3-0 61
Receiving– N: Matthew Deal 3-44, PJ Ruston 1-43, Tyrell Wallace 1-15, Braden Mitchell 1-12, Jayvon Williams 1-11, Drew Hinton 1-10, Jacob Gonzalez 1-6, Ethan Gardner 1-1
Records: Ninety Six 1-0 overall. Emerald 1-0.
Next Games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Greenwood; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ware Shoals at Ninety Six.