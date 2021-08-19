COVID-19 dominated headlines at this point a year ago, as teams weren’t sure if they were going to make it through an entire season or if there would have to be a shutdown.
Now, just one day away from the start of the season, Emerald coach Tad Dubose is getting the Vikings ready to start the season.
“We’re just tickled to get to play football,” Dubose said. “It’s crazy, with COVID and dealing with everything that we dealt with last year, and now COVID has kind of spiked backup. … We’re just going to be blessed to play a football game Friday night.”
The Vikings struggled early in 2020, dropping their first four games of the season by a combined 56 points. Though 56 points seem like a lot, three of those losses were only by one possession.
So far in 2021, the Vikings have played in two jamborees, playing Saluda and McCormick. Though the Vikings came up short in both games, Dubose is happy with the progress the team has shown and now, just one day away from the Viking’s first official Friday night lights action, Dubose is focused on the controllable − the team’s effort and attitude.
“We’ve done a couple of scrimmages, but right now, we’re focused on effort and attitude. We expect great effort and we expect them to have a great attitude,” Dubose said. “If they give us great attitude and great effort and the coaches do their job, we’re going to end up with a pretty good end product. Right now that’s what we’re focused on and making sure that our kids understand this is an everyday grind.”
Emerald has started its last 11 seasons against a Lakelands team, eight of which have been against Ninety Six, so the Wildcats’ 12-mile drive to Emerald High School won’t be anything new for either program or their fans.
“Coach [Matthew] Owings and his coaching staff will have their kids prepared well,” Dubose said.
Emerald has won six of the previous 10 matchups against Ninety Six, including the most recent game in 2019.
Ninety Six enters with a lot of promise, according to Owings, who is entering his third year as the Wildcats head coach.
The team is led by junior Martavis Mason, who was named a captain as a sophomore, senior Matthew Deal, who has transitioned to receiver and sophomore Payne Davis at quarterback.
“This should be by far the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Owings said. “We’ve got better leadership and more experience, even though we have a few guys that have never played football before starting for us. As a whole, this is by far the most experienced we’ve been. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish this year.”
The Wildcats finished 4-7 in 2020, losing two games by less than 10 points while struggling late in games.
“Last year, was still the inexperienced and we had some really key injuries that really hurt us,” Owings said. “This year, I think [in] those close games we’ll have a much better chance to win because we are more experienced in positions that we need to be experienced in.”