The past three weeks haven’t exactly gone Emerald’s way.
The Vikings have traveled to two Top 5 teams and Seneca, who is receiving votes in 3A, and lost all three games by a combined 98 points. In those three losses, they struggled to hold onto the ball, finishing with 11 turnovers in the past three games, effectively negating the 6.6 yards per carry the Vikings had in those three games.
“The only thing that fixes that is reps. Thankfully, the Good Lord blessed us with a good week,” coach Tad Dubose said. “We were able to get a lot of reps in. I don’t want it to become a mental thing for our kids. I just want them to be able to go out and perform and do what we ask them to do to the best of their abilities. If that is good enough for us to win on the scoreboard, then that’s great. I just want us to give good effort and play with a good attitude and play the game way it is meant to be played. The winning will take care of itself if we do that. We have to focus on Emerald taking care of Emerald.”
After the 54-22 loss to Seneca, Dubose said he was going to challenge each player on Emerald’s roster to being more physical and accountable, saying the team’s effort was unacceptable. The Vikings responded to the second-year head coach’s challenge throughout its ensuing week of practice.
“Our guys have responded this week. We’ve had a good week of practice,” Dubose said. “The spirit has been good. The kids have been flying around. We’re trying to learn and we’re trying to get better. They’re doing everything that I’ve asked them to do this week.”
Originally, the Vikings were supposed to be off in Week 4, but because COVID-19 is so prevalent in South Carolina, Dubose changed his schedule, bringing in Broome two weeks early in case there was a COVID-19 outbreak for either team.
“During these COVID times, football is a little bit crazy. I know last year, we played varsity games on Friday, Thursday and Wednesday night,” Dubose said. “Last year, Broome was put in an awful situation where they had to play four games in two weeks. This helps eliminate that. We’re looking forward to hosting Broome Friday night.”
Broome comes into Frank Hill Stadium 1-2 this season and is coming off a 51-33 loss at 4A Indian Land.
Though the Centurions come into the game with a losing record, their offense hasn’t been much of a problem, as they average 36.3 points a game this season. Emerald’s plan to slow down the Centurions offense will be to keep possession of the ball on offense.
“Their quarterback is a dynamic athlete. They have an excellent running back, they run the power-zone read,” Dubose said. “The quarterback, running back and the left side of their offensive line is really good. When they throw the football, they throw it extremely efficiently. They throw a lot of bubbles, tunnels and a lot of quick balls. They score a lot of points. We’re hoping our offense can be our best defense and keep their offense on the sideline... In my experience, the lesser number of defensive snaps you play, the less number of points you give up. Hopefully, we can execute the game plan this week and be successful.”
Friday’s region game is just the second time the Vikings have played at home this season. The only other game played at home this season was Emerald’s 48-13 win against Ninety Six.
“We’ve kind of felt like an SEC school with the three teams that we’ve played,” Dubose said. “Hopefully, Friday night will be a special atmosphere here. The last time we played at our place, we put on a pretty good show. Hopefully, we’ll come out and compete that will make our school and community proud.”