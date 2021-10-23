It was a Friday night of celebration at Frank Hill Stadium on the campus of Emerald High School.
Along with Emerald honoring its 2022 senior football players, band members, cheerleaders and JROTC cadets, three former Vikings made their return to Emerald’s campus, as Octavia Goode, Elizabeth Nicholson and AC Cogburn were inducted into the Emerald Athletics Hall of Fame.
“It’s cool to come back,” Cogburn said. “I’ve had a few former teammates that have gone through it, so they let me know what to expect. It was neat to have the opportunity to come back. ... My wife also went to school here, so it’s neat that we’re able to come back and see our old stomping grounds with our kids.”
Goode was a track star at Emerald in the late 1990s, graduating in 2000. In her Viking career, she finished with 10 state championships and three individual state championships.
While at Emerald, Goode was coached by her father, Zeke, who is also in the Emerald Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It’s really amazing. My dad coached me, and of course he got inducted a couple of years ago,” Goode said. “It’s pretty cool, that both father and daughter are Hall of Famers at Emerald High School. It’s pretty amazing.”
After Emerald, Goode ran track at Winthrop University, competing in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She was the Big South Conference Track Athlete of the Year in 2001,02,03 and 04 in indoor and outdoor seasons.
Cogburn was a soccer star at Emerald, finishing with 138 career goals. He was part of the 2004 2A state champion soccer team that won the state championship in overtime.
He won the Golden Boot award in 2001, 02 and 04, named the 2A FC Boys High School Player in 2004 and was selected to the North-South All-Star game in 2004.
Nicholson played three sports in her four years at Emerald, playing basketball, softball and tennis, playing on 10 different varsity teams in those four years.
Nicholson finished her Emerald career with 1,285 points and 1,048 rebounds. She was named the All-Lakelands basketball player of the year in 2005-06.
“It was amazing. Basketball was my whole thing here,” Nicholson said. “I love tennis and softball but coach (Anarie) Duckett was amazing. I met all my best friends through basketball. It just really prepared me for the rest of life, being part of a team and learning how to work hard and strive for things. I’m forever grateful of Emerald High School and everything they did for me.”