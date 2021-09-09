Since opening its season with a resounding 48 points, Emerald football has struggled to consistently find the end zone, scoring just 14 points in the past two weeks.
While a large part of the offensive struggle has been because of the opposing defenses in those two weeks ‒ No. 1 Abbeville and No. 5 Greenwood, the Vikings have also struggled to maintain possession, accumulating several turnovers in the two losses.
“We’re trying to get as many reps as we can in practice,” Dubose said. “We’re getting live reps with our quarterback and running backs holding onto the ball. Lightning ran us off the field one day and we couldn’t get on the field [on Wednesday] because of thunderstorms, so we practiced that as much as we could in the gym. Hopefully, we can go out and execute better.”
So far, Emerald has played a tough non-region schedule, playing two of its three games on the road at ranked opponents. Though his team dropped the two games, Dubose was thankful the Vikings were on a field with the chance to compete for a win.
“In this day and age that we’re in, if you’re getting to play a game it is a plus. There is a lot of schools that don’t have that luxury this week,” Dubose said. “Hopefully, we’ll compete with the heart of a champion and represent Emerald in a positive way.”
For the third week in a row, the Vikings will play away from Frank Hill Stadium, traveling Friday to Seneca High School.
The Bobcats are 2-1 so far this season and have outscored their opponents by 76 points. The Bobcats surpassed 50 points in their two wins while putting up 28 points in their lone loss.
“They’re a spread team. They’ll sling it around the yard,” Dubose said. “They’ll run some inside zone and some stretch, but mainly they’re going to let the defense dictate to what they’re going to do.”
Though the offense has put up a lot of points early, the Bobcats’ strength is their defense, specifically their defensive line.
“Against us, they’ll probably play a five-man front,” Dubose said. “It looks like their defensive line is the strength of their team. They get off the ball well.
Though Emerald has struggled the past two weeks, allowing 80 points combined, Dubose thinks his young defense is more suited to facing a team like Seneca after making a key defensive tweak this past spring.
“Everyone in our conference is basically a spread team. We tweaked our defensive scheme to be more successful against spread teams,” Dubose said. “We played a 4-2-5 and I think that kind of hampered us in the region because we had four defensive linemen on the field, and we needed to get more speed. We struggled in space last year.
“We tweaked our scheme to a 3-3-5 look, which gets a defensive lineman out, which makes our defense faster. I knew we would struggle against teams like Greenwood and Abbeville that are more smash mouth, but for us to compete in our region, that was a change we needed to make.”
Friday’s matchup will be the first chance for the Vikings to test their defense against a spread team, which will ready them for their first region game.