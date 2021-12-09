It started off slow, scoring just six points in the first five minutes of the game, but once the Emerald girls basketball team got in rhythm, there was no stopping it in its 79-9 win on Wednesday.
The win is Emerald’s second win in as many days.
“Maybe we had some fatigue from last night,” Rollinson said. “We were just sluggish.”
Though his team finished with a sizable win, Rollinson was frustrated by his team’s effort and execution. Increasing his team’s energy was the emphasis of his halftime speech.
“I’m a little disappointed in our effort,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “We weren’t ready and that’s my fault. We’ll correct that.”
With 5:21 left in the first, Emerald led 6-2. It was getting plenty of shots, but none were finding the bottom of the net. Then, Emerald started to take advantage of McCormick’s turnovers. The offensive catalyst was Kendahl Spearman.
Spearman’s quick reflexes led her to numerous steals, as she jumped in front of passes and poked balls away from the McCormick ball handlers.
Emerald went on a 15-2 run to end the first quarter, reaching its apex at 26-2 midway through the second quarter.
“We needed a leader big time on the floor and she stepped up,” Rollinson said. “She set herself up to be the leader tonight. She hustled as much as she could. You could tell she wasn’t herself but she fought through it.”
Spearman finished with 26 points, 18 of which came in the second quarter.
In the second half, the Vikings kept McCormick virtually scoreless, allowing just two points during the final 16 minutes of the game. McCormick made just four shots from the floor.
Hailey Chiles added 24 points in the win for the Vikings while Asya Milton scored four of the Chiefs nine points.